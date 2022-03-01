Gregg County Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown and Democratic challenger Danny Craig Sr. are headed to a May runoff.
Candidates must secure more than 50% of the votes to win a primary. Tuesday's results show Craig with 562 votes, or 39%, and Brown with 453 votes, or 31.5%.
Craig and Brown were the top two vote-getters in the four-person Democratic primary. Daryl Williams received 340 votes, or 23.64%, while G Floyd earned 83 votes, or 5.77%.
Craig said Tuesday evening that he intends to "run harder" in the May runoff.
"I hope to be able to meet commissioner Brown in a public setting to cover some issues concerning Gregg County and Pct. 4," he said.
Brown could not be reached for comment.
Craig previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner for two terms from 1999 to 2006.
If elected, Craig said he wants to work to maintain the county’s low tax rate and to have funds available for residents’ needs. He said previously that he wants to work with the leaders of the county and “make sure that Pct. 4, a minority precinct, is not left behind.”
Brown and three others were charged with election fraud in the 2018 Democratic primary, which he won over former Longview Councilwoman Kasha Williams.
Brown was charged with 23 felonies that include engaging in organized election fraud, fraudulent use of mail ballot application, election fraud and tampering with a governmental record with intent to harm or defraud.
Earlier this year, Brown pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor charge of election fraud and was sentenced to one year of probation and a $2,000 fine. He was also instructed to write a letter apologizing to the residents of Gregg County and participate in community service work.
Brown previously said he wants to assure the precinct gets its fair share of tax revenues to continue with roadwork in its boundaries.
The winner of the May 24 runoff faces no Republican challenger in the November general election.