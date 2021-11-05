Voter turnout was up in Gregg County for Tuesday's state constitutional amendment election.
During a typical odd-year election, turnout in the county is about 2% to 3%, said Jennifer Briggs, Gregg County elections administrator.
In Tuesday's election, 5,125 registered voters out of 71,728 — or 7.15% — went to the polls.
Along with the eight constitutional amendments, voters in Kilgore ISD also approved a bond package totaling $113 million. One proposition for $109 million will fund the construction of a new high school and renovations to Chandler Elementary School. The second proposition for $4 million will pay for renovations at R.E. St. John Stadium.
“I am very excited that more voters came out to vote for this constitutional election,” Briggs said. “It just shows that we are doing a better job of getting the word out.”
She added that compared with a general election, turnout was still low, but an improvement from past years. In the future, Briggs said she hopes to see numbers during odd-year elections continue to increase.
This year's election was promoted more through newspapers, TV and other media outlets, Briggs said. The Kilgore ISD bond referendum also likely brought out more voters, she added.
“It may be some residual from the last presidential election as well,” Briggs said. “People are still thinking that it is very important to vote, which it is.”
Voters need to know that even if they are not hearing from candidates, that doesn't mean an election isn't happening, she said.
“The main thing that people need to understand is that we have an election in November every single year,” Briggs said.
Next year's primary elections are set March 1, with early voting beginning Feb. 14.