We will be updating results here to show how voters in Gregg County's Democratic primary decided at the polls. Check back after the polls close at 7 p.m. for updates. 

Looking for the Republican results instead? Find them here. 

PRESIDENT

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Michael Bennet
Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente
Cory Booker
Bernie Sanders
Julian Castro
Michael R. Bloomberg
Marianne Williamson
Tom Steyer
Deval Patrick
Elizabeth Warren
Joseph R. Biden
Robby Wells
Tulsi Gabbard
John K. Delaney
Pete Buttigieg
Andrew Yang
Amy Klobuchar
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

U.S. SENATOR

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Royce West
Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
Amanda K. Edwards
Christina Tzintzun Ramirez
Victor Hugo Harris
Sema Hernandez
Arian Ocegueda
Mary "MJ" Hegar
Chris Bell
Annie "Mama" Garcia
Michael Cooper
D.R. Hunter
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Hank Gilbert
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

RAILROAD COMMISSIONER

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Kelly Stone
Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
Chrysta Castaneda
Mark Watson
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Amy Clark Meachum
Jerry Zimmerer
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 — UNEXPIRED TERM

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Larry Praeger
Kathy Cheng
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Staci Williams
Brandy Voss
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Peter Kelly
Gisela D. Triana
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Dan Wood
William Pieratt Demond
Elizabeth Davis Frizell
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Tana Clinton
Steve Miears
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Brandon Birmingham
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Brenda Davis
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 1

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Audrey Spanko
PRECINCTS REPORTING:

COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4

Candidate Votes Percent Winner
Danny Craig II
PRECINCTS REPORTING: