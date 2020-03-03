We will be updating results here to show how voters in Gregg County's Democratic primary decided at the polls. Check back after the polls close at 7 p.m. for updates.
PRESIDENT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Michael Bennet
|Roque "Rocky" de la Fuente
|Cory Booker
|Bernie Sanders
|Julian Castro
|Michael R. Bloomberg
|Marianne Williamson
|Tom Steyer
|Deval Patrick
|Elizabeth Warren
|Joseph R. Biden
|Robby Wells
|Tulsi Gabbard
|John K. Delaney
|Pete Buttigieg
|Andrew Yang
|Amy Klobuchar
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
U.S. SENATOR
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Royce West
|Jack Daniel Foster Jr.
|Amanda K. Edwards
|Christina Tzintzun Ramirez
|Victor Hugo Harris
|Sema Hernandez
|Arian Ocegueda
|Mary "MJ" Hegar
|Chris Bell
|Annie "Mama" Garcia
|Michael Cooper
|D.R. Hunter
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
U.S. REPRESENTATIVE DISTRICT 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Hank Gilbert
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
RAILROAD COMMISSIONER
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Kelly Stone
|Roberto R. "Beto" Alonzo
|Chrysta Castaneda
|Mark Watson
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Amy Clark Meachum
|Jerry Zimmerer
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 6 — UNEXPIRED TERM
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Larry Praeger
|Kathy Cheng
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 7
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Staci Williams
|Brandy Voss
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT, PLACE 8
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Peter Kelly
|Gisela D. Triana
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Dan Wood
|William Pieratt Demond
|Elizabeth Davis Frizell
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Tana Clinton
|Steve Miears
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
JUDGE, COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Brandon Birmingham
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
MEMBER, STATE BOARD OF EDUCATION, DISTRICT 9
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Brenda Davis
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
STATE SENATOR, DISTRICT 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Audrey Spanko
|PRECINCTS REPORTING:
COUNTY CONSTABLE PRECINCT 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percent
|Winner
|Danny Craig II
|PRECINCTS REPORTING: