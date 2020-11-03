Gregg County voters' ballots have been counted. Results are below, although they are unofficial until canvassed.
How Gregg County voted
|Race
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|President/Vice President
|R
|Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence
|32,352
|D
|Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris
|14,657
|L
|Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen
|550
|G
|Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker
|113
|U.S. Senator
|R
|John Cornyn
|32,326
|D
|Mary "MJ" Hegar
|13,890
|L
|Kerry Douglas McKennon
|784
|G
|David B. Collins
|204
|U.S. Representative District 1
|R
|Louie Gohmert
|32,549
|C
|Hank Gilbert
|14,625
|Railroad Commissioner
|R
|James "Jim" Wright
|32,106
|D
|Chrysta Casta–eda
|13,341
|L
|Matt Sterett
|1,005
|G
|Katija "Kat" Gruene
|300
|Chief Justice, Supreme Court
|R
|Nathan Hecht
|31,732
|D
|Amy Clark Meachum
|13,956
|L
|Mark Ash
|1,082
|Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term
|R
|Jane Bland
|32,778
|D
|Kathy Cheng
|12,383
|Justce, Supreme Court, Place 7
|R
|Jeff Boyd
|31,927
|D
|Staci Williams
|13,726
|L
|William Bryan Strange III
|1,032
|Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
|R
|Brett Busby
|31,941
|D
|Gisela D. Triana
|13,539
|L
|Tom Oxford
|1,046
|Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
|R
|Bert Richardson
|32,370
|D
|Elizabeth Davis Frizell
|14,138
|Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
|R
|Kevin Patrick Yeary
|32,477
|D
|Tina Clinton
|13,968
|Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
|R
|David Newell
|32,569
|D
|Brandon Birmingham
|13,805
|Member, State Board of Education, District 9
|R
|Keven M. Ellis
|32,216
|D
|Brenda Davis
|14,235
|State Senator, District 1
|R
|Bryan Hughes
|32,798
|D
|Audrey Spanko
|13,767
|State Representative District 7
|R
|Jay Dean
|38,004
|Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District
|R
|Jim Worthen
|36,969
|Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
|R
|Ralph K. Burgess
|36,754
|District Judge, 124th Judicial District
|R
|Alfonso Charles
|37,218
|Sheriff
|R
|Maxey Cerliano
|37,606
|County Tax Assessor-Collector
|R
|Kirk Shields
|38,259
|County Commissioner Precinct 1
|R
|Ronnie McKinney
|13,152
|County Commissioner Precinct 3
|R
|Floyd Wingo
|10,552
|County Constable Precinct 1
|R
|Mike Grisham
|13,138
|County Constable Precinct 2
|R
|Billy Fort
|9,295
|County Constable Precinct 3
|R
|John Slagle
|10,514
|County Constable Precinct 4
|D
|Danny Craig II
|6,163
|Longview City Council Member, District 3
|Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph
|823
|Hank Guichelaar
|346
|Wray M. Wade
|1,402
|White Oak Mayor
|Kyle Kutch
|2,663
|White Oak City Council, Place 4
|Junior Turner
|847
|John Frazier
|White Oak City Council, Place 5
|Kevin Hood
|2,455
|Gladewater Mayor
|John "JD" Shipp
|981
|Gladewater City Council, Place 2
|Scott E. Owens
|588
|Farrell Alexander
|394
|Gladewater City Council, Place 3
|Brandy Flanagan
|900
|Kilgore City Council, Place 1
|Merlyn Holmes
|2,521
|Kilgore City Council, Place 3
|Missy Merritt
|1,979
|Alan VanDoren
|710
|Longview ISD Trustee, District 2
|Brett Miller
|1,874
|Ava Welge
|901
|Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6
|Mike Smith
|5,960
|Rob Woods
|1,395
|Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 7
|Malanie Roudkovski
|6,820