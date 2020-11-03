Gregg County voters' ballots have been counted. Results are below, although they are unofficial until canvassed. 

How Gregg County voted

Race Party Candidate Votes
President/Vice President
R Donald J. Trump/Michael R. Pence 32,352
D Joseph R. Biden/Kamala D. Harris 14,657
L Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy "Spike" Cohen 550
G Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker 113
U.S. Senator
R John Cornyn 32,326
D Mary "MJ" Hegar 13,890
L Kerry Douglas McKennon 784
G David B. Collins 204
U.S. Representative District 1
R Louie Gohmert 32,549
C Hank Gilbert 14,625
Railroad Commissioner
R James "Jim" Wright 32,106
D Chrysta Casta–eda 13,341
L Matt Sterett 1,005
G Katija "Kat" Gruene 300
Chief Justice, Supreme Court
R Nathan Hecht 31,732
D Amy Clark Meachum 13,956
L Mark Ash 1,082
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6 - Unexpired Term
R Jane Bland 32,778
D Kathy Cheng 12,383
Justce, Supreme Court, Place 7
R Jeff Boyd 31,927
D Staci Williams 13,726
L William Bryan Strange III 1,032
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 8
R Brett Busby 31,941
D Gisela D. Triana 13,539
L Tom Oxford 1,046
Justice, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3
R Bert Richardson 32,370
D Elizabeth Davis Frizell 14,138
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 4
R Kevin Patrick Yeary 32,477
D Tina Clinton 13,968
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 9
R David Newell 32,569
D Brandon Birmingham 13,805
Member, State Board of Education, District 9
R Keven M. Ellis 32,216
D Brenda Davis 14,235
State Senator, District 1
R Bryan Hughes 32,798
D Audrey Spanko 13,767
State Representative District 7
R Jay Dean 38,004
Chief Justice, 12th Court of Appeals District
R Jim Worthen 36,969
Justice, 6th Court of Appeals District, Place 3
R Ralph K. Burgess 36,754
District Judge, 124th Judicial District
R Alfonso Charles 37,218
Sheriff
R Maxey Cerliano 37,606
County Tax Assessor-Collector
R Kirk Shields 38,259
County Commissioner Precinct 1
R Ronnie McKinney 13,152
County Commissioner Precinct 3
R Floyd Wingo 10,552
County Constable Precinct 1
R Mike Grisham 13,138
County Constable Precinct 2
R Billy Fort 9,295
County Constable Precinct 3
R John Slagle 10,514
County Constable Precinct 4
D Danny Craig II 6,163
Longview City Council Member, District 3
Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph 823
Hank Guichelaar 346
Wray M. Wade 1,402
White Oak Mayor
Kyle Kutch 2,663
White Oak City Council, Place 4
Junior Turner 847
John Frazier
White Oak City Council, Place 5
Kevin Hood 2,455
Gladewater Mayor
John "JD" Shipp 981
Gladewater City Council, Place 2
Scott E. Owens 588
Farrell Alexander 394
Gladewater City Council, Place 3
Brandy Flanagan 900
Kilgore City Council, Place 1
Merlyn Holmes 2,521
Kilgore City Council, Place 3
Missy Merritt 1,979
Alan VanDoren 710
Longview ISD Trustee, District 2
Brett Miller 1,874
Ava Welge 901
Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 6
Mike Smith 5,960
Rob Woods 1,395
Pine Tree ISD Trustee, Place 7
Malanie Roudkovski 6,820

