Incumbent Republican State Sen. Bryan Hughes has defeated Democratic challenger Audrey Spanko to retain his District 1 Texas Senate seat.
District 1 includes Gregg, Panola, Rusk, Harrison, Marion, Upshur, Wood, Smith, Cass, Morris, Titus, Franklin, Camp, Bowie, Red River and Lamar counties.
At 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Hughes had about 150,100 votes compared with 49,000 for Spanko, giving the Republican 76% of the votes.
"For many years now, there was not a really serious active Democratic campaign on a large scale, but this time it was different," Hughes said Tuesday night. "There were talented candidates, and they were funded and worked hard, worked smart and ran really good campaigns which makes the victory all the sweeter.
"It's encouraging when folks around here confirmed they want conservative values with limited government and lifting people up and opportunities for everyone. So this was a serious year with real campaigns, and we were encouraged to see Republicans do so well in East Texas."
It will be Hughes' second term in the Senate. He previously was a member of the Texas House for District 5 between 2003-17. He earlier identified a number of areas he wants to continue to focus on: secure elections, supporting law enforcement, border security, redistricting, Second Amendment rights, the economy and protecting the unborn.
Hughes attended Tyler Junior College, the University of Texas at Tyler and the Baylor University School of Law. Outside of his legislative work, Hughes is in private practice and has been involved with anti-abortion efforts.
During the last legislative session, Hughes chaired the administration and state affairs committees and was a member of the criminal justice, education, natural resources and economic development and redistricting committees.
He said in October that redistricting, the re-drawing of representational districts that will take place after the census is complete, is going to be a big fight when the Legislature returns in January.
“In the next legislative session, we’ll be drawing the district lines for the Texas House, the Texas Senate, for the U.S. Congress,” Hughes said. “That has to be done right. We have to make sure that East Texas conservative values are represented in that process.”
Spanko, also from Mineola, is a licensed social worker who has worked for nonprofit organizations, health care facilities and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. She is a graduate of the University of Texas.
She said earlier that she was running because, in her job, she’s seen the connection between policy and laws in Texas and how they impact East Texans.
“I really think that there is a strong need for change and elected officials who have been closer connected to the issues that many East Texans are facing and make sure that we are really addressing the needs that are so prevalent,” she said.