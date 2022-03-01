Today is the final day to vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Numerous contested state and county races are on the ballot, including for the 1st Congressional District seat held by U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler.
Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran, Aditya “A.d.” Atholi, Joe McDaniel and John Porro are on the Republican ballot for Gohmert's seat, while Jrmar Jefferson, Gavin Dass, Stephen Kocen and Victor D. Dunn are on the Democratic ballot.
The winners will face each other in the November general election.
Gohmert is leaving Congress to seek the Texas attorney general post and faces incumbent Ken Paxton, Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush and former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman on the Republican ballot.
In Gregg County, two commissioner races are contested. In Pct. 2, incumbent Darryl Primo is challenged by Ray Bostick Jr. in the Republican primary, while Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown faces G Floyd, Danny Craig Sr. and Daryl Williams on the Democratic ballot.
The winner of both races faces no challenger in November.
Also, acting Pct. 2 Constable Roger Askew is challenged by John Bisese in the Republican primary. Mike Middleton, who is still listed on the ballot, has dropped out of the race.
And on the Democratic ballot, incumbent Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Robby Cox is challenged by Keeth Johnson.
Check back to news-journal.com after the polls close at 7 p.m. for live election results.
Where to vote in Gregg County?
Residents in the county can vote an any polling location. Polling locations on primary Election Day are:
Longview Community Center — 500 E. Whaley St. in Longview
Saint Andrew Presbyterian Church — 2500 McCann Rd. in Longview
Alpine Presbyterian Church — 4102 Tryon Rd. in Longview
Judson Community Center — 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
Spring Hill First Baptist Church — 4000 Gilmer Rd. in Longview
Pine Tree Community Center — 1701 Pine Tree Rd., in Longview
Community Connections — 501 Pine Tree Rd. in Longview
Greggton Community Center — 3211 W. Marshall Ave. in Longview
Calvary Baptist Church — 4715 Tenneryville Rd. in Longview
Emmanuel Baptist Church — 501 E. Highway 80 in White Oak
Gladewater First Methodist Church — 217 W. Quitman Ave. in Longview
Old Sabine ISD Elementary cafeteria — 5129 Old Highway 135 N. in Liberty City
Kilgore Community Center — 622 Kay St. in Kilgore
Meadowbrook Country Club — 1306 Houston St. in Kilgore
Elderville Community Center — 10450 Hwy. 349
Saint Mark CME Church — 1100 Sapphire St. in Longview
Stamper Park Resource Center — 502 S. Center St. in Longview
Longview ISD Education Support Center — 1301 E. Young St. in Longview
What's on your ballot?
Gregg County residents can see what is on their specific ballot at greggcountyvotes.com/whats-on-the-ballot/.
Gregg County residents can see what is on their specific ballot at greggcountyvotes.com/whats-on-the-ballot/.
Here is what voters in Gregg County will see on the Republican and Democratic ballots:
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Federal, state and local Democratic candidates on the Democratic primary ballot are:
U.S. Representative District 1
• Jrmar (JJ) Jefferson: If elected, Jefferson said he has five major areas he would focus on including the Health Care Investment Literacy Act, education, economic development, public safety and quality of life. He aims to cross party lines.
• Gavin Dass: If elected, Dass looks to empower and bail out local governments, address issues in the school system, improve infrastructure and more.
• Victor Dunn: Dunn said he would work toward making district staff more available, would hold monthly town hall meetings and would appoint pastors in each 1st District county.
• Stephen Kocen: Major focus areas for Kocen would include climate change, voting rights and women’s rights, he said.
Governor
• Rich Wakeland
• Michael Cooper
• Beto O’Rourke
• Joy Diaz
• Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Lieutenant governor
• Mike Collier
• Michelle Beckley
• Carla Brailey
Attorney general
• Mike Fields
• Rochelle Mercedes Garza
• Joe Jaworski
• Lee Merritt
• S. “Tbone” Raynor
Comptroller
• Janet T. Dudding
• Tim Mahoney
• Angel Luis Vega
Land commissioner
• Michael Lange
• Jinny Suh
• Jay Kleberg
• Sandragrace Martinez
Agriculture commissioner
• Susan Hays
• Ed Ireson
Railroad commissioner
• Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
• Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
• Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
• Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
• Dana Huffman
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
• Robert Johnson
• G Floyd: This is Floyd’s second time running for Pct. 4 commissioner. His first run was in 2018 when he ran as a Republican and was defeated by Brown. Floyd said he is qualified for the position based on his knowledge and familiarity with locals in the community.
• Danny Craig Sr.: Craig, who previously served as Pct. 4 commissioner, said he wants to be a voice and strong advocate for the residents of the precinct. He is a lifelong resident of the precinct and said he is willing to stand up for what he believes is right and that he would work to benefit all of the precinct’s residents.
• Shannon Brown (i): Brown, who in January pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge in an election fraud case, is in his first term of a commissioner. He said he wants to assure the precinct gets its fair share of tax revenues to continue with roadwork in its boundaries.
• Daryl Williams: Williams has experience in city and county government. If elected, Williams said he would want to be a commissioner who is accessible for the people and to let the public know that if they call him, he will respond.
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4
• Keeth Johnson
• Robby Cox
Constable, Pct. 4 (unexpired term)
• Daryl Gregg
Democratic chair
• Phillip Burns
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Federal, state and local Democratic candidates on the Republican primary ballot are:
U.S. Representative District 1
• Aditya “A.D.” Atholi: Former staff member for U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert. Issues he wants to focus on include economy and job creation, border security, gun rights, taxes, spending, term limits in Congress and regulations.
• John Porro: Major issues Porro looks to stand for in Congress include the first and second amendments, school choice, law enforcement, secure elections, balanced budget, being against abortion and more.
• Nathaniel Moran: Moran said his representation will be based on East Texas values, listening to constituents and problem-solving in Smith County that has happened during his five years as county judge. Faith, family and freedom are the cornerstones of Moran’s political service, he said.
• Joe McDaniel: McDaniel said issues he looks to address in Congress include immigration, a strong military, stopping inflation, term limits, taking back school classrooms and more.
Governor
• Chad Prather
• Danny Harrison
• Kandy Kaye Horn
• Paul Belew
• Rick Perry
• Don Huffines
Lieutenant governor
• Dan Patrick
• Aaron Sorrells
• Daniel Miller
• Todd M. Bullis
• Zach Vance
• Trayce Bradford
Attorney general
• Eva Guzman
• Ken Paxton
Comptroller
• Glenn Hegar
• Mark V. Goloby
Land commissioner
• Rufus Lopez
• Victor Avila
• Jon Spiers
• Don W. Minton
• Tim Westley
• Ben Armenta
• Dawn Buckingham
• Weston Martinez
Agriculture commissioner
• Sid Miller
• James White
• Carey A. Counsil
Railroad commissioner
• Tom Slocum Jr
• Dawayne Tipton
• Sarah Stogner
• Marvin “Sarge” Summers
• Wayne Christian
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
• Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
• Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
• Evan Young
• David J. Schenck
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
• Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
• Clint Morgan
• Scott Walker
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
• Jesse F. Mcclure, Iii
Member, State Board Of Education, District 9
• Keven M. Ellis
State senator, District 1
• Bryan Hughes
State representative, District 7
• Jay Dean
Chief Justice, 6th Court Of Appeals District
• Scott E. Stevens
Justice, 12th Court Of Appeals District, Place 2
• Brian Hoyle
District Judge, 188th Judicial District
• J. Scott Novy
District Judge, 307th Judicial District
• Tim Womack
District attorney
• John Moore
County judge
• Bill Stoudt
County Court-At-Law No. 1
• Angie Konczak
County Court-At-Law No. 2
• Vincent Dulweber
District clerk
• Trey Hattaway
County clerk
• Michelle Gilley
County commissioner, Pct. 2
• Ray Bostick Jr.: Parks Manager Ray Bostick is running for public office for the first time, but he said tdhe decision was not spur of the moment as he has wanted to for decades. He said he believes his diverse background that spans 31 years and includes numerous roles with the city of Longview provides him the experience needed to run and serve as Pct. 2 commissioner.
• R. Darryl Primo: If reelected, March would mark 28 years for Primo as a commissioner. He said his qualifications speak for why he should be reelected. His main goal for Pct. 2 is to see it continue efforts toward economic and population growth. That will encourage educational and job opportunities that will lay the foundation for future residents, he said.
Justice of the peace, Pct. 1
• B.H. Jameson
Justice of the peace, Pct. 2
• Tim Bryan
Justice of the peace, Pct. 3
• Bruce Dalme
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4
• Darrin Rudolph
Constable Pct. 2 (unexpired term)
• Roger Askew: Commissioners in December appointed Askew to fill the unexpired term of Billy Fort. Askew served 20 years with the Longview Police Department before retiring in December, and he said he hopes his track record speaks for itself.
• Mike Middleton: At a candidate forum in January, Middleton withdrew his candidacy to support Askew.
• John Bisese: Bisese owns a chauffeur transportation company along with a residential rental property in Pct 2. He has 18 years of experience as a private process server, which he said is a position that serves civil papers in the same way that a constable or sheriff does. He unsuccessfully ran against Fort for the constable position several times.
Republican chair
• Brian Bowden
10 propositions on the Republican primary ballot
According to the Republican Party of Texas, this is an opinion poll of Republican voters and not a policy referendum. You are not voting to make a law but merely saying YES you agree or NO you do not agree with the statement.
1. In light of the federal government’s refusal to defend the southern border, Texas should immediately deploy the National Guard, Texas Military Forces, and necessary state law enforcement to seal the border, enforce immigration laws, and deport illegal aliens.
2. Texas should eliminate all property taxes within ten (10) years without implementing a state income tax.
3. Texans should not lose their jobs, nor should students be penalized, for declining a COVID-19 vaccine.
4. Texas schools should teach students basic knowledge and American exceptionalism and reject Critical Race Theory and other curricula that promote Marxist doctrine and encourage division based on creed, race, or economic status.
5. Texas should enact a State Constitutional Amendment to defend the sanctity of innocent human life, created in the image of God, from fertilization until natural death.
6. The Republican-controlled Texas Legislature should end the practice of awarding committee chairmanships to Democrats.
7. Texas should protect the integrity of our elections by verifying that registered voters are American citizens, restoring felony penalties and enacting civil penalties for vote fraud, and fighting any federal takeover of state elections.
8. Texas should ban chemical castration, puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and genital mutilation surgery on all minor children for sex transition purposes.
9. Texas parents and guardians should have the right to select schools, whether public or private, for their children, and the funding should follow the student.
10. Texans affirm that our freedoms come from God and that the government should have no control over the conscience of individuals.