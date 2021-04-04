A forum is scheduled Tuesday for Longview City Council candidates in the May 1 election.
The Longview City Council District 1 and 2 election is coming up May 1, 2021! Hear Straight from the Candidates at the Longview Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum on April 6, 2021. District 1 candidates, Temple Carpenter III, Jeremiah Hunter, and John Sims will begin at 6 p.m., followed by District 2 candidates, Nona Snoddy and Marisa R. Ward, at 7 p.m.
The Longview Chamber of Commerce is partnering with The Longview News-Journal and Longview and Kilgore Cable TV to host this event on April 6, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. To view this event live, the Longview News-Journal will stream to their Facebook page. Longview and Kilgore Cable TV will be broadcasting the recorded forum to their subscribers on channel 26 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9, and Sunday, April 11. Set your DVR! The recording will also be available at their YouTube channel, “CTV All Access.” There is limited in person seating available through registering online at www.LongviewChamber.com.
Early Voting begins April 19 and extends through April 27, 2021. Election Day is Saturday, May 1, 2021. The Candidate Forum provides the opportunity for voters to learn about the candidates’ positions on critical issues in order to make an informed decision upon entering the booth to cast their votes!
For more information contact Suzanne Brown, sbrown@longviewtx.com, 903.237.4003. This forum is open to the public. The advocacy program is presented by AEP SWEPCO.