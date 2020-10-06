Candidates for the Longview City Council District 3 seat met Monday night in a forum, and they focused largely on economic development and revitalization efforts in the part of the city.
Incumbent Councilman Wray Wade and challengers Hank Guichelaar and Darrin R. Rudolph discussed efforts to improve South Longview during the forum at The Venue. Speakers also noted the importance of voting in the upcoming November election.
“Make sure you get out and vote like your life depended on it because, guess what, it does,” Longview NAACP President Winsell C. Coleman said.
The forum was hosted by the NAACP and Longview Area Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance.
Moderator Carl Bailey asked questions submitted by an administrative board along with several questions toward the end of the forum posed by participants in person and in video of the forum posted on Facebook Live.
“At this point, I’ve only sat in the council seat for one and a half, close to two years,” Wade said. “I’m seeking reelection because in that two years, I’ve started a lot that has to be finished.”
Wade noted revitalization efforts, including Broughton Park and beautification entering into Longview on Mobberly Avenue.
“On top of that, my desire is to continue to build businesses in South Longview, to continue to work with developers in South Longview to turn this place into the place we all appreciate and love,” Wade said.
He cited his work with the Longview Economic Development Corp. to help bring business to the Interstate 20 corridor.
“I believe South Longview to be the heart of Longview,” Wade said. “Reelected as a city councilman, that will be my job to continue to grow these businesses and continue to let everyone know how beautiful the heart and the people of South Longview are that I fight for every day.”
Guichelaar, who moved to Longview in the 1980s, said that Council members have failed the district over the past 30 to 40 years. He served on the South Longview Revitalization Committee in the 1990s, he said, and a task force that helped bring food trucks to Longview within the past five years.
“I have personally experienced, observed how we’ve (District 3) fallen further and further behind the rest of the city,” Guichelaar said.
He added that he believes there is more to the revitalization of South Longview than “having nice entrance signs and a corridor that leads away from District 3.”
Guichelaar said the efforts are cosmetic enhancements that he does not think will “help the people on the street, people who need curbs and people who need drainage.” He said District 3 residents are not served by the beautification of Mobberly Avenue.”
Guichelaar said the district also encompasses downtown Longview, an area he has worked on through his involvement in the Main Street program and One Hundred Acres of Heritage, Inc.
“That’s where the heart of Longview is,” Guichelaar said.
When asked about equality and opportunity, Guichelaar touched on the Confederate statue on the Gregg County Courthouse lawn.
“It should not be there,” he said.
Rudolph said he believes there are many things that need to be done in District 3, including dealing with abandoned buildings, creating more shelter for the homeless and cleaning up South Longview.
“During this time, when it’s getting real cold, they (homeless people) are going to look for a place to stay,” Rudolph said. “We need to make some shelter available for them.”
In cleaning up South Longview, he said he wanted to see shoes taken down off of telephone and power lines.
Rudolph is the owner of Rudy’s Transport Services and pastor of Greenhill Baptist Church.
When discussing economic development, Rudolph said he would like something on I-20 that would make people stop and come to town.
Rudolph and Guichelaar said the council member serving the district needs to be able to dedicate “full time” to the job and needs to be easy to reach. Wade said the time needed varies but that he is able to dedicate the time due to his work staff.
Guichelaar said crime reduction is an important factor in revitalization.
“The more taxpayers you bring out onto the streets, the lower the crime rate gets,” he said. Guichelaar agreed with Wade’s efforts to improve parks.
“Let’s allow food trucks in the parks. That means that tax-paying citizens will actually enjoy those spaces, as opposed to the ‘working girls’ on Highway 80,” Guichelaar said.
All three stressed the importance of communicating with constituents and working together. Rudolph added that prayer is important to him when resolving conflicts.
A submitted question from the audience asked candidates if they believe the community will support them as “it is a predominantly minority community.”
Wade said he felt that he’s had great support and will continue to have support.
“Number one, Albert Einstein said that the definition of insanity is repeating the same thing over and over again and hoping for a different outcome. Well, there’s 34 years for you,” Guichelaar said. “Number two — and it’s not my quote, but I like it — it takes both the black and white keys on a piano to play the Star Spangled Banner.”
Rudolph simply answered, “Yes.”