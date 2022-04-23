Three candidates are vying on the May ballot for the Longview District 5 City Council seat, which includes the Spring Hill area.
District 5 Councilman David Wright chose not to seek his third and final three-year term.
Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw, Michelle Gamboa and Jose Sanchez talked about their motivations for seeking the seat along with their priorities if elected.
Bernd "Dutch" Deblouw
Deblouw, 37, is a native of Holland and came to the United States when he was 26. He said he worked for an IT company in Holland and received his business degree there, as well.
Deblouw eventually was hired by the Longview Fire Department and moved to the city in 2010.
"I moved here and never looked back," he said.
Deblouw now owns and operates Longview I.T., an information technology business that supports local businesses that often are too small to have their own IT department, he said.
His time working as a firefighter provided Deblouw with insight about inner-city workings, and he saw things he wanted to change.
"There was some things that I saw that I thought, 'I think we can do this more efficiently,' " Deblouw said. "Being the guy at the bottom of the totem pole, you don't get a whole lot of audience."
In 2016, he ran for the District 5 council seat against Gary Nice and incumbent Wright. In Deblouw's words, he knew he had no chance of winning, and his reason for running was to get his name out. He decided he would run again when Wright was no longer a candidate.
Deblouw bemoans the amount of money raised in the race. (His campaign reported no political donations and $113 in expenditures for blank signs and a Facebook advertisement.)
"I think it's obscene how much money (my opponents) raised," he said. "They raised $50,000 between the two of them, which to me also constitutes $50,000 worth of promises. Even if you take me out of the picture, half of that money's gonna be wasted."
Deblouw believes it's a shame to spend so much money on political signs. He said he is not interested in raising money, making promises and being beholden to people, adding that he's not running to do other people's bidding but to do what's right for the city.
"The other two have long-term political aspirations — that's not what I'm here for," he said. "I'm here for the city. I don't have political aspirations other than the city. I don't market myself as a politician. I'm a business owner, a former firefighter, a family man and a political and financial conservative."
Deblouw believes he can offer several things as a councilman. With previous experience as a city employee, he's familiar with some of the intricacies in city operations, he said. His business background has provided him experience with budgets and income planning, he added.
And building a home and business from the ground up have helped connect him with city operations on many occasions, he said.
"I'm here because I want to serve the city, and I believe I have something to offer," Deblouw said. "What I want to accomplish is when things come up ... to offer longer-term analytics on how this will affect us five to 10 years down the road."
As a former firefighter, Deblouw supports the $45.6 million bond proposal also on May's ballot aimed at helping secure the Longview Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund. He said he backs it because it's the only current option to fix the fund — which the city says will run out of money in 20 years if not addressed — but believes the issue should have been dealt with sooner.
"We have to do something. We don't have the option of doing nothing," Deblouw said. "I think it's too easy for the city to say, 'Oh, here's a problem we weren't aware of; let's just raise taxes.' It's been known."
He believes if money for the fund can be found elsewhere, that avenue should be pursued. If not, the bond proposal is the only option, he said.
Deblouw said the city can do a better job of giving smaller businesses a chance to grow. He believes large, out-of-town businesses are being shown favoritism in terms of land and opportunities.
"I think we need to take into account that we have existing businesses that can grow, and we can grow from the inside as well," he said.
Deblouw serves on the city's Zoning Board of Adjustment and Planning and Zoning Board.
"The biggest thing for me is that I like to profile myself as a normal guy — I'm a business owner, I live here, I like the city. I want to make it a better place," he said. "I wanna serve the city in my best capacity, and I believe on the City Council I'd be able to do that."
Michelle Gamboa
Gamboa, 27, was born in Mexico and grew up in the United States after her family emigrated here when she was 7. She is the operations director at her family's business in Longview, Roof Care.
A graduate of Spring Hill High School, Gamboa went to Texas A&M University where she earned a bachelor's degree in political science with a minor in psychology.
Gamboa has been an intern for state Sen. Bryan Hughes and later worked for Gov. Gregg Abbott. She also has served as executive director for Texas Latino Conservatives.
She moved back to Longview more than three years ago.
As a younger candidate, Gamboa believes she offers innovative ideas.
"I want to be the District 5 city councilperson because I think that community, transparency, integrity and leadership are important," she said. "I wanna be an advocate for our community."
Gamboa said she has court, advisory, funding and budget experience, which she believes makes her a well-rounded candidate.
She decided to run now because "there's no time like the present."
Gamboa believes in starting with needs and then progressing to wants. She said she would like to address infrastructure issues such as roads as well as utilities and expansion. She added she wants to bring in more businesses to District 5.
If elected, she would seek to work with community partners and institutions such as the Longview Economic Development Corp. as well as school districts to come together and meet residents' needs.
"I want to make District 5 a better place to live, work, play and worship," Gamboa said.
In her view, she already has won the race.
"It takes hard work, dedication, talking to people ... Yard signs don't vote; money doesn't vote. People do," Gamboa said. "I feel like I'm overwhelmingly in the lead, and I hope to keep to keep that lead by being transparent and listening to the voters of District 5."
Regarding the firefighter pension bond, Gamboa believes that when a promise is made, it has to be honored. She believes the council put forth the best option it could, which was to leave it up to voters to decide.
"It's really up to the citizens to vote on that measure and see what they will do with it," she said. "I will always leave it to the people. Really, my opinion doesn't matter. ... I can't tell anybody what they should do with their families or their budgets. They need to vote based on their values."
Gamboa said she is tired of elected officials with a "my way or the highway" attitude. She said that just because she believes a certain way doesn't mean it's going to reflect how other people feel. She added that it's best to have a proactive rather than reactive approach to policy/decision making.
"That's the beauty of living here — at the end of the day, the vote is what measures what the majority wants. I think it's the most favored way to implement any policy, procedure or ordinance," Gamboa said.
She wants residents to know that not only is she dedicated, but she's committed, and when she commits to something, she gets it done.
" I don't just sign up for things to have my name on them," Gamboa said.
If elected, she wants to encourage residents to attend council meetings and participate in the citizen comment portion because that's the only way to measure how constituents feel, she said.
Gamboa is a member of numerous local boards and committees including the city's Comprehensive Planning and Advisory Committee, the city's EMS Advisory Committee, Longview Community Ministries board, Longview Museum of Fine Arts board and the Longview Arboretum and Nature Center board. She also is the civic liaison for the Spring Hill Multicultural Affairs Club and is a court-appointed special advocate and the vice chair of the Legislative Advocacy Team for CASA.
She also is funding chair of the Junior League of Longview and is a member of the Longview Greggton Rotary Club.
Jose Sanchez
Sanchez, 46, came to the United States from Mexico with his family when he was 5 years old. He has lived in the same Spring Hill neighborhood he grew up in since then.
To Sanchez, Spring Hill is home. He went to school in the district from kindergarten until he graduated high school and then attended Texas A&M University, where he received a bachelor's degree in business administration. He went to law school at Texas Tech University and eventually received a master's degree in public administration from Harvard University.
For 21 years, Sanchez has represented clients as an attorney. So on paper, it doesn't make sense for him to run for City Council, he said.
"I'd have to give up a lot of my time. It'd keep me from making money as a lawyer ... no travel," he said. "I'm choosing to run because I want to serve and represent people. That's what I do every day."
With his education, experience and love for District 5, Sanchez believes he is the most qualified candidate for the position. His perspective as a District 5 resident for 41 years has shaped the way he looks at it, he said.
With the expansion of George Richey Road and new businesses at the North Longview Business Park, Sanchez knows huge growth for the area is around the corner.
He estimated that hundreds of new homes will pop up in the Spring Hill area in the next several years, and he wants to be a voice for that community when the inevitable issues that come with growth arise.
"Infrastructure, safety ... traffic issues. I'm looking ahead at the bigger picture," Sanchez said.
In 2005, Sanchez opened his law firm. Being an advocate for his clients has provided experience on how to represent the residents of District 5, he said.
"I started from zero — no clients, no money and growing to a very successful law firm with employees," Sanchez said. "I think I know the community better than anyone else does that's running for this position."
According to Sanchez, he's been asked to run for city government several times. He said he's been waiting for the right opportunity and the right position, and he believes now is the time.
Sanchez said he wants to see actual results on a local level.
"Even if it might be a hole in the street or a curb or ditch that needs to be replaced, I want to make sure people get heard," he said.
For Sanchez, safety is always one of his No. 1 issues. In District 5, he believes there's a lack of small businesses. If elected, he wants to help create more programs to make sure there's growth in that area.
"It creates jobs ... (and) it creates more tax to the local school and the local district economy," Sanchez said.
One of Sanchez's key tenets is transparency. He wants to see the communication between residents and the city streamlined.
He believes trying to get cooperation from the city is more difficult than it needs to be and said the city has a history of not being transparent.
"Tax dollars is what our city runs on," Sanchez said. "We need to make sure (the city) use those taxes efficiently but also be transparent about it."
An informed public should be the goal, Sanchez said. If elected, he intends to approach his role as councilman the same as he does as an attorney.
"I take all my data, I do research, I talk to my client — in this case the constituents — and then make a decision," he said.
In regard to the firefighter pension bond, Sanchez asked why the fund wasn't addressed when it was a smaller issue.
"Now they want taxpayers to increase 2 cents to their tax. ... You shouldn’t raise your taxes unless it’s the last resort, and I don’t think we're at that point," Sanchez said.
Sanchez said it is important for people to remember that the District 5 council race is nonpartisan and that political parties shouldn't be controlling local politics.
"The individuals and the residents should be controlling local politics," he said.
Sanchez is on the Gregg County Tax Appraisal Review Board, is a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Pines and Refuge International.
Early voting is Monday through May 3. Election Day is May 7.