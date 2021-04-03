Longview ISD board candidate Tiffany Angus has scheduled two campaign events in April.
Angus is seeking the Place 3 position on the May 1 ballot against Dr. Samir Germanwala.
The first event is set 6 to 7 p.m. April 13 at Menchie, 310 E Hawkins Pkwy, Ste 100. A second is scheduled 2 to 3 p.m. April 17 in the Moeschle Room of the Longview Public Library.
Angus said the events will allow community members “to discuss topics important to you about Longview ISD” and learn more about why she is running for the school board seat.
Chris Mack, who was the LISD board’s second-longest serving member, resigned the Place 3 seat Nov. 17, and trustees decided not to fill it before the May election.
Early voting for the May 1 election begins April 19.