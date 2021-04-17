Two candidates running for the Place 3 seat on the Longview ISD board have scheduled campaign events today and Monday.
Tiffany Angus, a district parent and social worker, has set a community question-and-answer session from 2 to 3 p.m. today in the Moeschle Room of the Longview Public Library.
Her opponent, Longview Regional Medical Center Cardiologist Dr. Samir Germanwala, has scheduled a similar event to visit with voters 5:30 to 7 p.m. Monday at Andy’s Frozen Custard, 610 E. Hawkins Parkway.
Early voting in the May 1 election begins Monday.