Early voting begins Monday and ends Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.
State
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
U. S. Representative, District 1
Aditya “A.d.” Atholi
Joe Mcdaniel
John Porro
Nathaniel Moran
Governor
Chad Prather
Danny Harrison
Greg Abbott
Kandy Kaye Horn
Paul Belew
Rick Perry
Allen B. West
Don Huffines
Lieutenant governor
Dan Patrick
Aaron Sorrells
Daniel Miller
Todd M. Bullis
Zach Vance
Trayce Bradford
Attorney general
Eva Guzman
Ken Paxton
George P. Bush
Louie Gohmert
Comptroller
Glenn Hegar
Mark V. Goloby
Land commissioner
Rufus Lopez
Victor Avila
Jon Spiers
Don W. Minton
Tim Westley
Ben Armenta
Dawn Buckingham
Weston Martinez
Agriculture commissioner
Sid Miller
James White
Carey A. Counsil
Railroad commissioner
Tom Slocum Jr
Dawayne Tipton
Sarah Stogner
Marvin “Sarge” Summers
Wayne Christian
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Debra Lehrmann
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Rebeca Huddle
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Evan Young
David J. Schenck
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2
Mary Lou Keel
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Clint Morgan
Scott Walker
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Jesse F. Mcclure, Iii
Member, State Board Of Education, District 9
Keven M. Ellis
State senator, District 1
Bryan Hughes
State representative, District 7
Jay Dean
Chief Justice, 6th Court Of Appeals District
Scott E. Stevens
Justice, 12th Court Of Appeals District, Place 2
Brian Hoyle
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
U.S. Representative, District 1
Jrmar (Jj) Jefferson
Gavin Dass
Stephen Kocen
Victor D. Dunn
Governor
Rich Wakeland
Michael Cooper
Beto O’Rourke
Joy Diaz
Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez
Lieutenant governor
Mike Collier
Michelle Beckley
Carla Brailey
Attorney general
Mike Fields
Rochelle Mercedes Garza
Joe Jaworski
Lee Merritt
S. “Tbone” Raynor
Comptroller
Janet T. Dudding
Tim Mahoney
Angel Luis Vega
Land commissioner
Michael Lange
Jinny Suh
Jay Kleberg
Sandragrace Martinez
Agriculture commissioner
Susan Hays
Ed Ireson
Railroad commissioner
Luke Warford
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3
Erin A. Nowell
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5
Amanda Reichek
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9
Julia Maldonado
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5
Dana Huffman
Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6
Robert Johnson
Gregg County
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
District Judge, 188th Judicial District
J. Scott Novy
District Judge, 307th Judicial District
Tim Womack
District attorney
John Moore
County judge
Bill Stoudt
County Court-At-Law No. 1
Angie Konczak
County Court-At-Law No. 2
Vincent Dulweber
District clerk
Trey Hattaway
County clerk
Michelle Gilley
County commissioner, Pct. 2
Ray Bostick Jr
R. Darryl Primo
Justice of the peace, Pct. 1
B.h. Jameson
Justice of the peace, Pct. 2
Tim Bryan
Justice of the peace, Pct. 3
Bruce Dalme
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4
Darrin Rudolph
Constable Pct. 2 (unexpired term)
Roger Askew
Mike Middleton
John Bisese
Republican chair
Brian Bowden
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
County commissioner, Pct. 4
G Floyd
Danny Craig Sr.
Shannon Brown
Daryl Williams
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4
Keeth Johnson
Robby Cox
Constable, Pct. 4 (unexpired term)
Daryl Gregg
Democratic chair
Phillip Burns
Rusk County
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
Commissioner, Pct. 2
Robert Kuykendall
Commissioner, Pct. 4
Bennie Whitworth
County judge
Joel Hale
County Court-At-Law
Chad Dean
County clerk
Trudy McGill
County treasurer
Andy Vinson
District clerk
Terri Willard
County surveyor
D. Dwayne Miley
Justice of the peace, Pct. 1
Pat McCrory
Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2
Cindy Redmon
Justice of the peace, Pct. 3
Shannon Burkley
Justice of the peace, Pct. 4
Darlene Childress
Justice of the peace, Pct. 5
Jana Ross Enloe
M. Rand Cates
Jeffery Lynn Frey
Republican chair
Charlie Williamson
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Democratic chair
Regina Adams
Upshur CountyREPUBLICAN BALLOT
District attorney
Billy Byrd
County judge
Todd Tefteller
District clerk
Karen Bunn
Nicole Hernandez
County clerk
Terri Ross
County treasurer
Brandy Vick
Justice of the peace. Pct. 1
Wyone Manes
Republican chair
Carl Byers
De’Borah Stormcloud Deaz
District judge, 115th Judicial District
Dean Fowler
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Democratic chair
Winifred Jackson
Harrison CountyREPUBLICAN BALLOT
District attorney
Reid McCain
County judge
Chad Sims
County Court-At-Law
Joe Black
District clerk
Sherry Haynes Griffis
County clerk
Liz Whipkey James
Debra Hatfield
County treasurer
Sherry Rushing
Justice of the peace, Pct. 1
John D. Oswalt
Republican chair
Lee Lester
Ed Smith III
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Democratic chair
Maxine Golightly
Rhys Blavier
Panola County
REPUBLICAN BALLOT
County judge
Paul Beatty
Tonya Cooke
Gary Kelley
Rodger McLane
District attorney
Danny Buck Davidson
Cecilia Davis
Tim Cariker
District clerk
Lindsey Smith
County treasurer
Joni Reed
County clerk
Bobbie Davis
County surveyor
Dennis Austin
Justice of the peace, Pcts. 1 and 4
Mary Sue Kiper
Kimberly Denise Gray
Scott Jones
Justice of the peace, Pcts. 2 and 3
Shelly Avery
Knox Mosby
Toni Hughes
County commissioner, Pct. 2
David Cole
Leon Roy Carpenter
Brett Hawkins
County commissioner, Pct. 4
Dale LaGrone
Sheriff
Sarah Fields
Cutter Clinton
County Court-At-Law
Larry Fields
Rick McPherson
Republican chair
Butch Marsalis
DEMOCRATIC BALLOT
Justice of the peace, Pcts. 1 and 4
Sandra Miller
County commissioner, Pct. 4
Leo Graves
Democratic chair
John Foster