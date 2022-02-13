Early voting begins Monday and ends Feb. 25. Election Day is March 1.

State

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

U. S. Representative, District 1

Aditya “A.d.” Atholi

Joe Mcdaniel

John Porro

Nathaniel Moran

Governor

Chad Prather

Danny Harrison

Greg Abbott

Kandy Kaye Horn

Paul Belew

Rick Perry

Allen B. West

Don Huffines

Lieutenant governor

Dan Patrick

Aaron Sorrells

Daniel Miller

Todd M. Bullis

Zach Vance

Trayce Bradford

Attorney general

Eva Guzman

Ken Paxton

George P. Bush

Louie Gohmert

Comptroller

Glenn Hegar

Mark V. Goloby

Land commissioner

Rufus Lopez

Victor Avila

Jon Spiers

Don W. Minton

Tim Westley

Ben Armenta

Dawn Buckingham

Weston Martinez

Agriculture commissioner

Sid Miller

James White

Carey A. Counsil

Railroad commissioner

Tom Slocum Jr

Dawayne Tipton

Sarah Stogner

Marvin “Sarge” Summers

Wayne Christian

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Debra Lehrmann

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Rebeca Huddle

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Evan Young

David J. Schenck

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 2

Mary Lou Keel

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Clint Morgan

Scott Walker

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Jesse F. Mcclure, Iii

Member, State Board Of Education, District 9

Keven M. Ellis

State senator, District 1

Bryan Hughes

State representative, District 7

Jay Dean

Chief Justice, 6th Court Of Appeals District

Scott E. Stevens

Justice, 12th Court Of Appeals District, Place 2

Brian Hoyle

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

U.S. Representative, District 1

Jrmar (Jj) Jefferson

Gavin Dass

Stephen Kocen

Victor D. Dunn

Governor

Rich Wakeland

Michael Cooper

Beto O’Rourke

Joy Diaz

Inocencio (Inno) Barrientez

Lieutenant governor

Mike Collier

Michelle Beckley

Carla Brailey

Attorney general

Mike Fields

Rochelle Mercedes Garza

Joe Jaworski

Lee Merritt

S. “Tbone” Raynor

Comptroller

Janet T. Dudding

Tim Mahoney

Angel Luis Vega

Land commissioner

Michael Lange

Jinny Suh

Jay Kleberg

Sandragrace Martinez

Agriculture commissioner

Susan Hays

Ed Ireson

Railroad commissioner

Luke Warford

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 3

Erin A. Nowell

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 5

Amanda Reichek

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 9

Julia Maldonado

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 5

Dana Huffman

Judge, Court Of Criminal Appeals, Place 6

Robert Johnson

Gregg County

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

District Judge, 188th Judicial District

J. Scott Novy

District Judge, 307th Judicial District

Tim Womack

District attorney

John Moore

County judge

Bill Stoudt

County Court-At-Law No. 1

Angie Konczak

County Court-At-Law No. 2

Vincent Dulweber

District clerk

Trey Hattaway

County clerk

Michelle Gilley

County commissioner, Pct. 2

Ray Bostick Jr

R. Darryl Primo

Justice of the peace, Pct. 1

B.h. Jameson

Justice of the peace, Pct. 2

Tim Bryan

Justice of the peace, Pct. 3

Bruce Dalme

Justice of the peace, Pct. 4

Darrin Rudolph

Constable Pct. 2 (unexpired term)

Roger Askew

Mike Middleton

John Bisese

Republican chair

Brian Bowden

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

County commissioner, Pct. 4

G Floyd

Danny Craig Sr.

Shannon Brown

Daryl Williams

Justice of the peace, Pct. 4

Keeth Johnson

Robby Cox

Constable, Pct. 4 (unexpired term)

Daryl Gregg

Democratic chair

Phillip Burns

Rusk County

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

Commissioner, Pct. 2

Robert Kuykendall

Commissioner, Pct. 4

Bennie Whitworth

County judge

Joel Hale

County Court-At-Law

Chad Dean

County clerk

Trudy McGill

County treasurer

Andy Vinson

District clerk

Terri Willard

County surveyor

D. Dwayne Miley

Justice of the peace, Pct. 1

Pat McCrory

Justice of the Peace, Pct. 2

Cindy Redmon

Justice of the peace, Pct. 3

Shannon Burkley

Justice of the peace, Pct. 4

Darlene Childress

Justice of the peace, Pct. 5

Jana Ross Enloe

M. Rand Cates

Jeffery Lynn Frey

Republican chair

Charlie Williamson

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Democratic chair

Regina Adams

Upshur CountyREPUBLICAN BALLOT

District attorney

Billy Byrd

County judge

Todd Tefteller

District clerk

Karen Bunn

Nicole Hernandez

County clerk

Terri Ross

County treasurer

Brandy Vick

Justice of the peace. Pct. 1

Wyone Manes

Republican chair

Carl Byers

De’Borah Stormcloud Deaz

District judge, 115th Judicial District

Dean Fowler

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Democratic chair

Winifred Jackson

Harrison CountyREPUBLICAN BALLOT

District attorney

Reid McCain

County judge

Chad Sims

County Court-At-Law

Joe Black

District clerk

Sherry Haynes Griffis

County clerk

Liz Whipkey James

Debra Hatfield

County treasurer

Sherry Rushing

Justice of the peace, Pct. 1

John D. Oswalt

Republican chair

Lee Lester

Ed Smith III

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Democratic chair

Maxine Golightly

Rhys Blavier

Panola County

REPUBLICAN BALLOT

County judge

Paul Beatty

Tonya Cooke

Gary Kelley

Rodger McLane

District attorney

Danny Buck Davidson

Cecilia Davis

Tim Cariker

District clerk

Lindsey Smith

County treasurer

Joni Reed

County clerk

Bobbie Davis

County surveyor

Dennis Austin

Justice of the peace, Pcts. 1 and 4

Mary Sue Kiper

Kimberly Denise Gray

Scott Jones

Justice of the peace, Pcts. 2 and 3

Shelly Avery

Knox Mosby

Toni Hughes

County commissioner, Pct. 2

David Cole

Leon Roy Carpenter

Brett Hawkins

County commissioner, Pct. 4

Dale LaGrone

Sheriff

Sarah Fields

Cutter Clinton

County Court-At-Law

Larry Fields

Rick McPherson

Republican chair

Butch Marsalis

DEMOCRATIC BALLOT

Justice of the peace, Pcts. 1 and 4

Sandra Miller

County commissioner, Pct. 4

Leo Graves

Democratic chair

John Foster

Recommended for You