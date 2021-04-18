From staff reports
Early voting for May 1 city and school elections begins Monday and continues through April 27.
Several contested races are set in Longview, including two City Council seats as well as board races in Longview and Pine Tree ISDs.
Marisa R. Ward is challenging District 2 Councilwoman Nona Snoddy, who is seeking her third and final term.
Longview Mayor Andy Mack filed to seek his third and final term of office and will run unopposed.
District 1 Councilman Ed Moore chose not to file for reelection. The race for the seat is between Temple “Tem” Carpenter III and Jeremiah Hunter. Former District 1 Councilman John Sims previously filed to run but has since withdrawn, although his name remains on the ballot.
The mayor and Longview City Council members are elected to serve three-year terms. In Longview, the city has term limits, and each person may be elected to serve up to three terms. Mack and Snoddy each were first elected to office in May 2015.
Elsewhere in Gregg County, Kilgore and Gladewater.
In Kilgore, Mayor Ronnie Spradlin has filed for reelection as well as Place 2 Councilman Harvey McClendon, who also is the city’s mayor pro tem. Spradlin will run unopposed. Place 2 will be a contested race as Brandon Bigos filed to oppose McClendon.
Kilgore council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits.
In Gladewater, Dennis Robertson filed Friday to challenge Place 4 Councilman Michael Webber. The winner will replace current councilman Nick Foster. Place 5 Councilman Elijah “Sonny” Anderson, Place 6 Councilman Rocky Hawkins and Place 7 Councilman Kevin Clark are unopposed in May.
Gladewater council members are elected to serve two-year terms, and the city does not have term limits.
Across area school districts, Tiffany Angus and Dr. Samir Germanwala have filed to seek the Longview ISD Place 3 seat that was vacated after Chris Mack’s resignation in November.
Trustees Michael Tubb and Troy Simmons also are up for reelection, and both filed for another term and are unopposed.
In Pine Tree ISD, Drew Seidel and Rob Woods have filed to run for the open Place 2 spot, which was vacated by Kerri Daugbjerg.
Spring Hill ISD will not hold a May election but will get a new board member in May. Wayne Noon will become the new Place 6 trustee after Frank Bufkin did not file for another term. Noon is the only candidate who filed.