Gregg County citiesCity of Longview

Council Member, District 1

Temple Carpenter III

Jeremiah Hunter

John Sims (Has dropped out of race)

Council Member, District 2

Nona Snoddy

Marisa Ward

City of Gladewater

Council Member, Place 4

Michael Webber

Dennis Robertson

Council Member, Place 5

Elijah Anderson

Council Member, Place 6

Rocky D. Hawkins

Kevin Clark

Proposition 1

The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.

Proposition 2

The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.

Proposition 3

The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.

Proposition 4

The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.

Proposition 5

The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.

City of Kilgore

Mayor

Ronnie Spradlin

Council Member, Place 2

Harvey McClendon

Brandon Bigos

City of Easton

Mayor

Walter Ward

Ebbie J. Lover

Council Member, Place 1

James A. Horton

Council Member, Place 2

Janeene Lucas

Council Member, Place 3

Linda Timberlake

Council Member, Place 4

Kenneth Pruitt

Council Member, Place 5

Earnest E. Starling

Upshur County

City of Gilmer

Mayor

Steve Dean

Tim Marshall

Abigail Stewart

Councilmember District 2

Marty Jordan

Councilmember District 3

Brian Williams

Councilmember at large

Jarom Todd Tefteller

Longview ISD

Trustee, District 3

Tiffany Angus

Samir Germanwala

Pine Tree ISDTrustee, Place 1

Adam Graves

Trustee, Place 2

Rob Woods

Drew Seidel

Recommended for You