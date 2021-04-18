Gregg County citiesCity of Longview
Council Member, District 1
Temple Carpenter III
Jeremiah Hunter
John Sims (Has dropped out of race)
Council Member, District 2
Nona Snoddy
Marisa Ward
City of Gladewater
Council Member, Place 4
Michael Webber
Dennis Robertson
Council Member, Place 5
Elijah Anderson
Council Member, Place 6
Rocky D. Hawkins
Kevin Clark
Proposition 1
The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for use for professional and amateur sports, including children’s sports, athletic, entertainment, tourist, convention, and public park purposes and events, authorized by Section 505.152 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.
Proposition 2
The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, and improvements found by the board of directors to be required or suitable for the development or expansion of airport or railport facilities, including hangars, maintenance and repair facilities, cargo facilities, and related infrastructure located on or adjacent to an airport or railport facility, authorized by Section 505.1561 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.
Proposition 3
The use of a portion of the existing one-half (1/2) cent sales and use tax for land, buildings, equipment, facilities, expenditures, targeted infrastructure, and improvements found by the corporation’s board of directors to promote new or expanded business development, authorized by Section 505.158 of the Texas Local Government Code, as amended.
Proposition 4
The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water supply facilities.
Proposition 5
The use of sales and use tax proceeds for infrastructure related to water conservation programs.
City of Kilgore
Mayor
Ronnie Spradlin
Council Member, Place 2
Harvey McClendon
Brandon Bigos
City of Easton
Mayor
Walter Ward
Ebbie J. Lover
Council Member, Place 1
James A. Horton
Council Member, Place 2
Janeene Lucas
Council Member, Place 3
Linda Timberlake
Council Member, Place 4
Kenneth Pruitt
Council Member, Place 5
Earnest E. Starling
Upshur County
City of Gilmer
Mayor
Steve Dean
Tim Marshall
Abigail Stewart
Councilmember District 2
Marty Jordan
Councilmember District 3
Brian Williams
Councilmember at large
Jarom Todd Tefteller
Longview ISD
Trustee, District 3
Tiffany Angus
Samir Germanwala
Pine Tree ISDTrustee, Place 1
Adam Graves
Trustee, Place 2
Rob Woods
Drew Seidel