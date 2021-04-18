Gregg CountyCity of Longview and Pine Tree ISD (joint election):

Longview City Hall & Pine Tree Community Center

April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Longview ISD

Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.

April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

City of Gladewater

Gladewater City Hall

April 19 to 22: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April 23: 8 a.m. to noon

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Kilgore

Kilgore City Hall

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Easton

Easton Community Center

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Rusk County

City of Kilgore

Kilgore City Hall

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Easton

Easton Community Center

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Upshur County

City of Gilmer

Gilmer ISD Administration Building

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Harrison CountyHallsville ISD

Early Voting locations

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E, Elm St.

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

City of Uncertain

Early Voting locations

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Uncertain City Hall, 199 Cypress Drive

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Marshall ISD

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waskom ISD

Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Waskom Sub Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.

April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

