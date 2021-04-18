Gregg CountyCity of Longview and Pine Tree ISD (joint election):
Longview City Hall & Pine Tree Community Center
April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 24: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Longview ISD
Education Support Center, 1301 E. Young St.
April 19-23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
City of Gladewater
Gladewater City Hall
April 19 to 22: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
April 23: 8 a.m. to noon
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Kilgore
Kilgore City Hall
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Easton
Easton Community Center
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rusk County
Upshur County
City of Gilmer
Gilmer ISD Administration Building
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Harrison CountyHallsville ISD
Early Voting locations
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E, Elm St.
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
City of Uncertain
Early Voting locations
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Uncertain City Hall, 199 Cypress Drive
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Marshall ISD
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waskom ISD
Harrison County Elections Office, 415 E. Burleson
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Waskom Sub Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.
April 19 to 23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
April 26 and 27: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.