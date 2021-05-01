All polling sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today:

Gregg County

City of Longview District 1: Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road

City of Longview District 2: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.

Longview ISD: Forest Park Middle School, 1644 N. Eastman Road

Pine Tree ISD: Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, and Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.

City of Gladewater: Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave.

City of Kilgore: Kilgore City Hall, 815 N. Kilgore St.

Election Day: Easton Community Center, 116 Starling

Upshur County

City of Gilmer: Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St.

City of Big Sandy: Big Sandy ISD High School Gym, 401 N. Wildcat Drive

Harrison County

City of Marshall: Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South

Hallsville ISD: Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., and Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 Loop 281, Longview

Waskom ISD: Waskom Sub Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.

