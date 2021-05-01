All polling sites are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today:
Gregg County
City of Longview District 1: Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road
City of Longview District 2: Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
Longview ISD: Forest Park Middle School, 1644 N. Eastman Road
Pine Tree ISD: Pine Tree Community Center, 1701 Pine Tree Road, and Stamper Park Resource Center, 502 S. Center St.
City of Gladewater: Gladewater City Hall, 519 E. Broadway Ave.
City of Kilgore: Kilgore City Hall, 815 N. Kilgore St.
Election Day: Easton Community Center, 116 Starling
Upshur County
City of Gilmer: Gilmer High School, 850 Buffalo St.
City of Big Sandy: Big Sandy ISD High School Gym, 401 N. Wildcat Drive
Harrison County
City of Marshall: Marshall Convention Center, 2501 East End Boulevard South
Hallsville ISD: Gold Hall Community Center, 101 E. Elm St., and Woodland Hills Baptist Church, 2105 Loop 281, Longview
Waskom ISD: Waskom Sub Courthouse, 165 W. Texas Ave.