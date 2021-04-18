Accountability is one of the key issues cited by two candidates on the May ballot for Longview’s District 1 City Council seat.
Temple “Tem” Carpenter, 62, and Jeremiah Hunter, 39, are in a race to replace District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, who is not seeking re-election. The race had been split three ways until John Simms, a former District 1 councilman, withdrew from the race. He exited the race too late, however, for his name to be removed from the ballot.
“There’s been two really hot topics,” said Carpenter, who works as a commercial sales representative at McCoy’s Building Supply. He is a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously was chairman of the building standards commission.
He’s seen a “strong demand” in his district for accountability for how the money from the successful 2018 bond election is spent. Voters approved a $104 million bond package that provided money for police and fire projects, road improvements and parks projects.
“Are we getting everything we promised the voters?” Carpenter said of what he’s heard from residents in District 1. “We want to make sure everything represented to the citizens happens and that it’s within budget or under.”
For Hunter, accountability is key in the city’s budgeting process, saying local government budgeting “is no different than kitchen table budgeting that everyone has to do.” Hunter has described himself as an entrepreneur, with his primary business dealing in cryptocurrency.
When revenues decline, city leaders need to ask “harder questions” for specifics about how the city is spending its money, he said. City departments and programs might have to reduce budgets to the “appropriate spending level” so streets and other infrastructure are maintained properly.
“Even if that means cutting something that impacts a couple of hundred people,” Hunter said. “That’s what you have to do. As leaders you have to make those tough decisions.”
He said that hasn’t been happening under the current City Council.
Issues that residents in District 1 have talked with him about “break out by demographics.”
Seniors are concerned about a “lack of senior activities.”
“They are there, but there seems to be a concern the city should be more focused on seniors specifically,” Hunter said.
He said younger families such as his are concerned about taxes.
“Specifically the fact that they seem to keep going up,” he said. “They never seem to stay the same.”
Development on the city’s west side is another important issue, Carpenter said.
“There’s not an easy answer to this. We need some development on the west side,” he said. “We seem to be real focused on north and south. The west side has got some pretty large commercial vacancies. We need to work to figure out what we can to do get some folks in there.”
The Longview Planning and Zoning Commission, including Carpenter, and City Council recently approved a measure clearing the way for the city’s fourth freestanding Starbucks at Gilmer and Toler roads. It will be in close proximity to two locally owned coffee shops. Starbucks could legally locate at that corner but needed permission for the drive-thru window.
“I’ve heard about as much positive as negative,” Carpenter said. Traffic is one concern, but that’s generally an issue in the city, he said, and he noted that the city’s new Unified Development Code set requirements for how many cars the drive-through must o accommodate. The city is requiring a sign at the coffee shop that says cars in the drive through aren’t allowed to overflow into Gilmer Road.
Carpenter said surrounding businesses benefit when Starbucks locates in an area, and it will benefit the local property tax base and sales tax revenues.
Hunter said his concern with the Starbucks is traffic congestion, but at the same time it brings growth and jobs.
“I would never say to a private business — you don’t belong here or you can’t be here,” he said.
He wonders, though, if city officials had encouraged Starbucks to look at South Longview for a location, instead.
“If they weren’t encouraged, why not?” he said.
“I do believe the city has a role to guide. There is a difference between dictate and guide,” Hunter added.
Carpenter said he also would like to work with the City Council to see a “welcome” entryway built at the west U.S. 80 entrance to Longview, similar to ones built or planned for construction at other entrances to the city. He also wants to encourage use of the city’s mobile app CitySend to report road maintenance or other issues that are the city’s responsibility.
He said a majority of people he’s talked to during his campaign have asked him if he’ll listen once he’s elected.
“My response is, I’m going to listen, but I may not necessarily agree with you,” he said. “That’s part of representing the whole district.”
Communication with the council about needs in the community and responding to those needs would be important to Hunter, he said. He also said he wants the city to make better efforts to communicate with the public.
“If I were to win the race, it would literally become my job to respond to those needs,” he said. “My specific goal would be to do much better of a job than shall we say has happened for the last five or six years, under the city’s current leadership.”
Hunter has scheduled a candidate meet and greet from 3 to 8 p.m. today at the McWhorter Park pavilion. Carpenter has no campaign events scheduled.
Early voting for the May 1 election begins Monday.