With a campaign focused on bringing more transparency and communication to Longview ISD, attorney Brett Miller won the place 2 seat on the district's school board.
Miller defeated incumbent Ava Welge with 1,874 votes compared with Welge’s 901.
Welge, a former teacher, originally won the seat in 2017.
An attorney at Ward, Smith & Hill, a third-generation Lobo and Longview ISD parent, Miller said earlier that he believes he can bring a fresh perspective to the board.
"Thank you to everyone who supported me. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have a seat at the table on the school board, and I’m just ready to get to work with fellow board members and administration and serve my hometown school district," he said Tuesday night. "And hats off to Ava Welge for all her years of serving the school district both as a board member and all her years before that."
Miller said earlier that he wants to focus on teacher retention, transparency and communication.
He also said he wants to increase transparency on the board specifically when it comes to posting meeting information.
He said while the district posts meeting agendas 72 hours prior, as required by law, he wants the entire board book — the documents presented to the school board with information, reports and other data to trustees them make a decision — posted online before the public meetings.
"Transparency and communication, which I ran on, that starts with I think board meetings and getting the agenda out and the information out so everyone is fully aware of what the issues are and can be a part of the conversation and decision making process," he said.