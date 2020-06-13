From staff reports
Texans who want to vote in the July 14 primary runoff election have until Monday to register if they have not already done so, but Republican voters in three area counties can sit this one out.
Only a handful of local races are on the runoff ballot for the election that Gov. Greg Abbott delayed from May to July after the coronavirus pandemic hit the state.
Voters participating in the Democratic primary will decide the outcome in two statewide races.
Most notably, state Sen. Royce West, D-Dallas, is facing Air Force veteran MJ Hegar in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat. The winner will face U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, in November.
The other statewide Democratic primary runoff is between Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo and Chrysta Castaneda for a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission, a regulatory agency that oversees the oil and natural gas industry. The winner will face Republican Jim Wright, who upset incumbent Ryan Sitton in the March primary.
Early voting starts June 29 and ends July 10. Residents who voted in the Republican primary in March cannot cross parties and vote in the Democratic primary — and vice versa.
Primary runoff ballots in Gregg, Harrison and Panola counties do not include any local races.
Voters in Rusk County will decide Republican nominees in races for a constable, county commissioner and sheriff.
Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price faces Johnwayne Valdez. Price received 44.39% of the votes in the March primary compared with 30.94% for Valdez’.
Rusk County Pct. 1 voters will decide between Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson for county commissioner and Michael D. Smith and Richard Stanley for constable. The winner of the constable’s race will replace Sammy Nichols, who did not seek another term.
In Upshur County, five Republican candidates vied to succeed Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek reelection. The top vote-getters who face a runoff are Kent M. Abernathy, who had 38.08% of the votes in March, and Michael L. Ashley with 17.92%.
In the Republican race for Pct. 4 constable in Upshur County, David S. Thompson will face incumbent Larry Sewell.
None of the runoff candidates in Rusk or Upshur counties have Democratic challengers in the November general election.