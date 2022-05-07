A New Diana ISD bond measure totaling $23.76 million was rejected Saturday by district voters.
The package was broken into two propositions.
The first, totaling $23.21 million, would have funded renovations and repairs to the high school gym, the band hall, annex building, high school and site repairs. The second proposition, for $550,000, would have covered proposed new tennis courts and softball field press box.
According to results from Assistant Superintendent Greg Pope, Proposition A had 327 votes for and 393 against, and Proposition B had 327 for and 394 against.
The measures would have meant a 31-cent property tax hike for New Diana ISD homeowners, from 12.5 cents per $100 valuation to 43.5 cents per $100 valuation.
Superintendent Carl Key previously said the district hired Huckabee & Associates consultants as part of its effort to create a strategic plan. Huckabee performed an inspection and recommended improvements that needed to be addressed based on infrastructure and growth.
Key said an area on the high school campus next to the cafeteria that once held tennis courts is now a courtyard, and because of infrastructure problems caused by erosion over the years, the courtyard area has started to slide off the hill. The bond would have converted the courtyard into a green space for students to use.
He added that the slipping courtyard has been an ongoing issue since he arrived at the district almost 10 years ago.
The campus does not have tennis courts, and players use green boards in the courtyard to practice, along with borrowing Ore City ISD’s courts to play on, Key previously said. The bond would have supplemented the construction of new tennis courts on the high school campus.
Key referred to the stalls being used as concession stands as “shacks” due to their condition and described them as being in “horrible shape.”
The band hall, which is adjacent to the concession stands, also would have been expanded.
The bond would have funded two new facilities and a parking lot. The first facility would have been be a new gym near the football stadium that would have a visitor football parking lot adjacent to it. The parking lot was initially proposed in a 2014 bond package that failed, Key said.
The second facility would have been a new press box at the girls’ softball field.
Drainage issues at the campus also would have been addressed, Key said.
Officials said if the package failed, the board would reassess the district's next move.