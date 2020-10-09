An online forum with candidates for Longview City Council District 3 is set at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Local voter education group Vote the Power is sponsoring the forum with incumbent Wray Wade and challenger Hank Guichelaar.
The forum will be streamed on Facebook Live on the Vote the Power Facebook page.
Vote the Power is an initiative to attract people of color to become registered voters, to promote greater awareness of the registration and voting process, to empower decisions at each level of government and to hold elected officials accountable.