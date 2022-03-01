More than 1,600 people have voted so far Tuesday at Gregg County's 18 polling places.

Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said just before lunchtime that voting is going well in today's primary, with 150 people each voting at the Greggton and Judson locations. She said those location are typically the busiest. The Elderville and Sabine polling locations also saw about 150 voters each so far.

"Today's the last day," Briggs reminded voters. Polls are open until 7 p.m. "If they don't vote today, they won't be voting in the primary."

Primary voting is taking place for the Texas governor's race, the First Congressional District, two Gregg County commissioners' races, Gregg County Pct. 2 Constable and Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace.