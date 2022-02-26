An incumbent county commissioner is leading the pack in fundraising for Gregg County candidates seeking office in Tuesday's primaries.
According to campaign finance reports, which are filed in the county elections office, Republican Pct. 2 Commissioner Daryl Primo received a total of $9,745 in political contributions from July 1, 2021, to Feb. 19 of this year. During that time, his campaign expenditures were $4,474.
Primo's top contributors include: Kilgore residents Thomas Merritt, Jo Maxwell and Jenelle Bagwell and Longview residents James Hunt and Michael and Judy Stiles, who each gave $500; and Longview attorney Kelly Heitkamp and Jill Chinn each gave $350. Other donors include Mark Friend, of Gladewater, who gave $300; former state Rep. David Simpson, Walter Crain, Darren Groce and Rogers Lacy Crain, who contributed $250 each; and Dr. Quentin Woods and Realtor Julie Woods who together contributed $200; as did Charles and Linda Thomas.
Primo, who is serving as his own campaign treasurer, reported his campaign expenses were mostly for printing and mailing services.
His opponent, Ray Bostick, named local business owner Shawn Ingram as his campaign treasurer. Bostick, parks manager for the city of Longview, reported $5,310 in political contributions between Sept. 24, 2021, and Feb. 21. In that time he spent more than double what Primo did on his campaign, with $14,913 in political expenditures.
Former Longview Councilmen Ed Moore and Sydney Allen contributed to Bostick's campaign by giving $200 and $1,000 respectively. Former Longview Fire Chief Bill Parrymore gave $100, and other donors include Sam Forester at $500. Bostick used Green Ad Agency for consulting and advertising services.
Typical spending was for printing business cards, mailing letters, yard signs and envelopes. Bostick also held a meet and greet event at Tejas Food Mart on Pine Tree Road, which was included in his expenses. He used Longview Print Shop for push cards and custom vehicle graphics.
In the Pct. 2 constable race, acting Constable Roger Askew leads challenger John Bisese in fundraising.
Askew selected Phillip P. Smith as his campaign treasurer. He collected $9,125 in political contributions between July 1, 2021, and Feb. 19. In that time, he spent $5,283 on his campaign.
Former Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort donated $1,000 to Askew's campaign. Fort resigned in 2021 after his arrest for driving his official vehicle while intoxicated, and Askew was named as acting constable by commissioners.
Other donors to Askew's campaign include Welch Funeral Home owner R. Blake Cammack who gave $1,000 and Mike Clement, owner of Energy Weldfab in White Oak, who gave $2,500. Expenses included political signs, push cards and sign materials. Askew utilized Harbor Freight and ABC Auto in Longview for advertising expenses such as paint for t-posts and zip ties for large signs.
According to finance reports, Bisese has collected $100 in political contributions, although no beginning date was listed on the reports. The reports span until Jan. 31 of this year. Bisese has also spent $1,394 in that time. He used ABC Printing for cards and a business in Houston for his political signs. Bisese is his own treasurer.
A few candidates' reports listed no political contributions or expenses, including Democratic Pct. 4 Commissioner Shannon Brown, whose campaign treasurer is Shirley Mack Pierce. Brown pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of election fraud earlier this year, which did not prevent him from continuing to serve as commissioner or seeking re-election.
One of his primary opponents, former Pct. 4 Commissioner Danny Craig, reported no contributions in his campaign finance reports and $1,350 in expenses from Jan. 1 to 31 of this year. Craig is his own treasurer.
Another Pct. 4 commissioner candidate, G Floyd, reported zero political contributions and $665 in political expenses from July 1, 2021, to Feb. 19 of this year. Floyd used ABC Printing for flyers and post cards for his campaign. Floyd is his own treasurer.
Daryl Williams, the final candidate in the Pct. 4 commissioner race, did not submit any reports to the elections office. Williams was once appointed as the Precinct 4 commissioner on an interim basis.