Come January, Rusk County residents will be able to say there’s a new sheriff in town.
Johnwayne Valdez defeated incumbent Jeff Price in the Republican primary runoff Tuesday for the top law enforcement seat in Rusk County.
With 12 of 12 precincts reporting, Valdez had garnered 2,867, or 53.85%, of the votes while Price received 2,457, or 46.15%.
Valdez has served in law enforcement roles in Houston and in Nacogdoches County.
In other Rusk County races, Randy Gaut will take the Pct. 1 commissioner post after receiving 737 votes, or 59.05%, while opponent Shannon Thompson pulled in 511 votes, or 40.95%.
Gaut has operated Gaut Contractors for more than 23 years.
And Richard Stanley will become Pct. 1 constable after grabbing 589 votes, or 58.03%, while Michael D. Smith took 426 votes, or 41.97%.
As a Kilgore police office, Stanley spent the better part of two decades as one of the Kilgore school system’s resource officers.
No Democrat is seeking any of the Rusk County offices, so Valdez, Gaut and Stanley will not face opponents in the November general election.