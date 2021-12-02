As he announced his run for U.S. Congress, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Thursday in Tyler he will be a man of principle, ideas and building relationships as he seeks to represent the region at the federal level.
"I’m not a divisive person by personality. I try my best and I pledge to you that I will be a statesman that will represent all of Northeast Texas — the entire region from Texarkana, down the Sabine River, over to Longview and into Tyler," Moran said at the Plaza Tower in downtown Tyler.
He told a crowd of supporters that representation will be based on East Texas values, listening to constituents and problem-solving in Smith County that has happened during his five years as county judge.
Faith, family and freedom are the cornerstones of Moran's political service, he said.
Moran was joined by state Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith, Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt, Marion County Judge Leward J. LaFleur, Tyler Mayor Don Warren, former Tyler Mayors Martin Heines and Barbara Bass and others.
The 1st Congressional District includes Longview, Tyler and other area cities.
Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, is challenging incumbent Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in the March Republican primary. He made his announcement in a YouTube video posted Nov. 22 and has since filed paperwork with the state.
Moran thanked Gohmert for his nearly two decades of service in Congress. He said he and his wife, who have four children ages 4 to 16, are ready to take on the challenge of Washington, D.C.
"Securing borders, limiting government overreach, eliminating foreign influence, pushing back against cultural Marxism" are needed to protect the hopes and dreams of the next generation, Moran said.
His parents came to East Texas 45 years ago when he was almost 2 years old to start a Bible college. That was a new adventure, and Moran said another one has begun as he runs for Congress.
"Growing up in East Texas, I spent my childhood exploring the woods on foot, trying to keep quiet at church and learning how to be tough and independent fighting for every scrap at the dinner table as the youngest of four boys," Moran said. "My loving parents raised us to be spiritually strong, to be mentally disciplined and to be men of hard-working character."
His parents taught Moran and his brothers to serve God and to serve others, he said.
"I am deeply grateful for my East Texas roots," Moran said.
He said his father taught him about former U.S. Sen. Barry Goldwater, President Ronald Reagan and Rush Limbaugh, and his father exercised his last presidential vote to support President Donald Trump.
"I can take that (conservatism) back to the fourth grade when I cast my mock ballot in 1984 for President Ronald Reagan to be elected to his second term as president," Moran said. "Since that time in fourth grade, I can tell you I’ve been an unabashed and unapologetic conservative."
Moran said he lives by three words spoken by American military leader Gen. Douglas MacArthur at the United States Military Academy West Point in 1962: “duty, honor and country."
As a leader, Moran said it's important to take tough stances, make high-pressured decisions and use critical thought to solve problems instead of emotion, personality or pride.
He said teaching his kids personal responsibility, something he said is lost in today’s society and politics, is an essential theme for his family.
"(The kids) need the government to get out of the way. They need liberty to overcome tyranny and morality to stand in the face of shifting cultural norms," Moran said.
He always knew his life’s calling was public service.
He said the jobs he has had during his lifetime gave him a chance to prepare for this congressional run, including working in the rose fields near Arp and reaching consensus and solving problems as county judge.
Moran said he and his wife seek to serve their fellow man and continue to work hard just like Gohmert.
Moran also spoke later Thursday on the steps of the Gregg County Courthouse in Longview. He said after the event that he has strong relationships in Gregg County, especially among the elected officials.
"I want to hear from everyone in Gregg County about what's most important to them," he said. "The values are the same as Smith County. The values are the same across East Texas, so I want to keep my ear to the ground about what I can do specifically to help Gregg County as move forward."
Moran said the character of the people in Gregg County is "second to none."
"When you look at the geographic map of this new congressional district (after redistricting), it is the center geographically of the congressional district, and the influence that Gregg County already has economically with the business impact, the economic development growth that's here, the great representation that it has from top to bottom. ...
"(Gregg County) is going to play a huge part in who's going to be elected as the next congressman and a huge part in influence on the policies that come out of this district."
The campaign is already off and running, and Moran said he will be visiting Texarkana on Friday and Harrison County on Monday.
"We’re going to spend the next 90 days or so before we get to March 1 meeting with as many people as we can across this region," he said.
Moran has 13 months left in his Smith County judge term, and he plans to finish strong.
"We’ve got some great plans in action. We’re going to continue to follow that through the end of next year," he said. "The community will get a chance to vote and select its next county judge during the March primary and the general election. I know they’re going to pick a good leader; there are some great leaders in Smith County."
During the announcement, Cerliano said he knows the importance of having strong leaders who support law enforcement and that Moran is that type of leader.
Hughes commended Moran's leadership abilities and willingness to take action. He also noted Moran's guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"In politics, there are workhorses and there are show ponies. He’s a workhorse. I can’t believe how much I can tell you how much he will stand out in Congress in so many wonderful ways," Hughes said. "He is a true servant leader, and I was proud to get behind him right away in this race."
Two other Republican candidates, Aditya “A.D.” Atholi and John Porro, also are seeking Gohmert's seat.
Atholi is a former Gohmert congressional staff member.
Porro’s website shows he lives in Dallas, which is outside Congressional District 1; however, the U.S. Constitution does not prevent him from seeking Gohmert’s seat.
One Democrat, Stephen Kocen, has filed with the secretary of state for the seat as of Wednesday, according to online records.