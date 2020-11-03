Mike Smith has more time to achieve his main goal on the Pine Tree ISD school board, which he says is simply giving students a good education.
Smith defeated Rob Woods to keep his Place 4 seat on the board with 5,960 votes. Woods finished with 1,395 votes.
In 2018, Smith won a special election for the seat with more than 50% of the votes among five candidates, including Woods.
“I’m obviously very pleased; I’m super happy with the support I got from the community,” Smith said Tuesday night. “I love the school, I love the community, I’m happy with the progress we’ve made, and I look forward to continuing that.”
When Smith first ran for the board, he said it was because the district was going in a direction he did not like. Smith went to Pine Tree schools, and his children go there now. He said his parents and wife all also attended Pine Tree.
But since he has been on the board, Smith said the morale of teachers and students is up, and there is growth in the district. He said he is proud of the work the board has done together.
What is most important to him is making sure children get a good education, whether they use that education to go to college, technical school or work, he said.
“We came out of school prepared for life, and that’s what I want for the kids now and the kids that will come out later,” he said. “I want them to come prepared out and prepared for whatever life looks like.
“Everything we do is for the kids and the education they’re going to get and to get the teachers get the support they need.”