District 2 Longview City Councilwoman Nona Snoddy will retain her seat for another three years, while District 1 will see Temple "Tem" Carpenter III take office this month.
Unofficial election results released Saturday by the city of Longview show that Carpenter and Snoddy each won in their respective districts by a wide margin.
In District 1, Carpenter received 134 votes, or 69.43% of all ballots cast. Challenger Jeremiah Hunter received 54 votes, or 27.98%, and John Sims received 5 votes, or 2.59%. Sims had withdrawn from the race, but his name remained on the ballot.
Carpenter will succeed incumbent District 1 Councilman Ed Moore, who did not seek re-election. Moore has served District 1, which encompasses much of the Pine Tree area, for six years.
"I'm glad we got to this point. It’s been just a really interesting trip from the announcement to now," Carpenter said Saturday evening. "I’m just happy to be there and look forward to working with the other members of the council and moving our city forward."
Carpenter works as a commercial sales representative at McCoy’s Building Supply. He is a member of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission and previously was chairman of the building standards commission.
He said Saturday that throughout the campaign process, he has been looking across all of the city's departments and looks forward to helping move projects forward.
In District 2, which encompasses a portion of South Longview, Snoddy received 241 votes, or 76.27% of all ballots cast. Challenger Marisa R. Ward received 75 votes, or 23.73%.
Snoddy has served the city's southwest district for six years. Her re-election Saturday will mark the beginning of her third and final term of office. The city of Longview has term limits for its City Council. Each council member and the mayor may serve a maximum of three three-year terms of office.
Born and raised in Longview, Snoddy graduated from Longview High School in 1978 along with Mayor Andy Mack. She holds a bachelor of science from East Texas State University (now Texas A&M University-Commerce). She is a longtime special education teacher in Longview ISD.
On Saturday evening, Snoddy said she looks forward to continuing the work in her district.
"I’m definitely excited. It helps me understand what God has planned for me," she said. "I’m excited to be able to serve the citizens of Longview and the residents of District 2 for another three years. I think we have a great start, and we look forward to doing greater things. I also want to give a huge shout out to the residents of District 2 for coming out and supporting me in such a big way."
The city's election results are considered unofficial until the Longview City Council canvasses the results. A date has not been set to canvass results.