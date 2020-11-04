State Rep. Chris Paddie, R-Marshall, said he's ending his campaign to become Speaker of the Texas House.
Paddie said he would be supporting Dade Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont who filed to run Sunday evening. In a series of tweets Wednesday morning, Paddie said he cited Republicans' overwhelming victory Tuesday in the Texas House and said he was proud of the way Texans responded to Republicans' record and vision for the future.
I have enjoyed visiting with my colleagues about the direction of the Texas House in recent days and I am optimistic about the House's future. Now that the results are in, I have decided to end my candidacy for Speaker and enthusiastically support my friend Dade Phelan.— Chris D. Paddie (@chrispaddie) November 4, 2020
Phelan is chair of the powerful House State Affairs Committee and filed to run after, as the Texas Tribune reported, "a group of House Republicans gathered Sunday afternoon and picked the lawmaker as their preferred speaker candidate, according to multiple people familiar with the meeting."