State Rep. Jay Dean, R-Longview, will serve a fourth term representing House District 7 after no opponents, Republican or Democrat, filed for the March primary.
It was the third election cycle during which Dean was unopposed, according to a statement from his office.
“I am humbled and honored by the confidence our community has once again placed on me,” Dean said in a statement. “While we have accomplished so much over the last six years, I look forward to continuing the fight to preserve our strong Texas economy and individual rights.”
Primary elections are set for March 1, pending challenges in court, and the general election is Nov. 8. The next legislative term is set to begin Jan. 10, 2023.
House District 7 is comprised of Gregg and Upshur counties; however, approved new maps in the state that take effect after the November election shift the district to Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
Dean said in a statement in June that he was proud of what was accomplished during the 87th legislative session.
“I was honored to co-sponsor the heartbeat bill to protect babies with a detectable heartbeat from abortion; co-author the rural broadband bill; co-author the bill to stop cities from defunding the police; and co-author the bill to pass constitutional carry in Texas,” he said.
Dean also led the successful opposition against legislation that he and other local officials said would have endangered a planned Gap Inc. distribution facility in Longview. House Bill 4072 was introduced to change how companies pay sales taxes for online sales, and would have directed that money to the city where an item is delivered instead of the city where the item was manufactured or shipped. Some of the incentives for the Gap Inc. deal are tied to sales tax revenues.
Prior to winning his first term as a state representative, Dean was mayor of Longview for 11 years and a city councilman seven years before that.