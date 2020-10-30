Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election ends today.
Residents can choose from 10 polling locations in Gregg County.
Hours at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview, are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.
Early voting hours for branch locations are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. today.
Branch locations are:
Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview
White Oak Community Center, Center St. in White Oak
Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria, Texas 135 N in Liberty City
Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview
Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview
Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore
Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King in Longview
Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview
Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview