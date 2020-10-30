Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election ends today.

Residents can choose from 10 polling locations in Gregg County.

Hours at the Gregg County Courthouse, 101 E. Methvin St. in Longview, are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

Early voting hours for branch locations are 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. today.

Branch locations are:

Community Connections, 501 Pine Tree Road in Longview

White Oak Community Center, Center St. in White Oak

Sabine Old Elementary Cafeteria, Texas 135 N in Liberty City

Elderville Community Center, 10450 Texas 349 in Longview

Longview Community Center, 500 E Whaley St. in Longview

Kilgore Community Center, 622 Kay St. in Kilgore

Broughton Recreation Center, 801 S Martin Luther King in Longview

Judson Community Center, 1129 FM 1844 in Longview

Greggton Community Center, 3211 W Marshall Ave. in Longview