When an East Texas resident did something about Trump 2020 signs being stolen, President Donald J. Trump tweeted about it.
About an hour ago, Trump tweeted with a photo, "In Lufkin, Texas — someone was stealing Trump signs, so an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community. Love it, thank you! #MAGA"
In Lufkin, Texas — someone was stealing Trump signs, so an anonymous tree climber put up 30 of them throughout the community. Love it, thank you! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/Ixx7iBxiYM— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2020
In one hours, the tweet had 38,300 likes and 10,700 retweets.
There is a photo of a large tree with a a "Trump 2020 Keep America Great" blue flag in the photo Trump tweeted.
Last week, KRTE-TV reported a Lufkin man heard someone stealing a sign and went outside to see them running across the street to their car. The man said there were reports of 40 signs being stolen.
In a retweet of the president's post, U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, said he took the photo posted by Trump this morning and sent it to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.
I took this picture in Lufkin & sent it to Mark Meadows this morning. Pure East Texas can do ingenuity! Now the world has seen it. Gotta love it. https://t.co/gfHUKZB0DA— Louie Gohmert (@LouieGohmertTX1) October 27, 2020