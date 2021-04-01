Today is the deadline to register to vote in May 1 city and school elections.
Texans can begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website on the “Am I Registered?” page at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do .
Residents who have moved within the same county or who have had a name change can update information online.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application at vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible voters should submit the application to their county voter registrar.
Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by today in order to be accepted.
Early voting runs April 19 through 27.
Residents with questions about how to cast a ballot in the May elections can call 1 (800) 252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for information.