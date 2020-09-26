Several voter registration drives organized by the United States Christian Leadership Organization are scheduled today in the Longview area.
Post Oak Baptist Church, at Texas 42 and Interstate 20 in Kilgore, will host a drive from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. today.
Also, a drive is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 1105 El Paso St. in Longview.
In Hallsville, a drive is set 7 to 9 p.m. today at Galilee Baptist Church, 405 Galilee Road.
And a drive is planned 3 to 7 p.m. today at the A.L. Turner Community Center in Carthage.
The last day to register to vote in the November general election is Oct. 5.