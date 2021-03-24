Texans have a week remaining to register to vote for May 1 city and school elections.
“Exercising your right to vote and making your voice heard is a fundamental part of our democracy,” said Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs. “I encourage all eligible Texans who have not already done so to register to vote by April 1 so that they can actively participate in shaping the future of Texas.”
Texans can begin by checking their registration status on the Texas Secretary of State’s website on the “Am I Registered?” page at teamrv-mvp.sos.texas.gov/MVP/mvp.do .
Residents who have moved within the same county or who have had a name change can update information online.
Eligible Texans who are not already registered to vote may complete and print a voter registration application at vrapp.sos.state.tx.us/index.asp, or request an application from their county elections administrator. Once completed, eligible voters should submit the application to their county voter registrar.
Completed voter registration applications must be postmarked by April 1 in order to be accepted.
Early voting runs April 19 through 27.
Residents with questions about how to cast a ballot in the May elections can call 1 (800) 252-VOTE or visit VoteTexas.gov for information.