Texans are among residents in 14 states that will decide their primary elections today on Super Tuesday.
Gregg County voters can cast ballots in three contested races on the Republican side.
Joe Parker and Floyd Wingo are vying to replace retiring Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, while incumbent Pct. 2 Constable Billy Fort is challenged by John Bisese, and incumbent Pct. 3 Constable John Slagle has an opponent in John McCubbin.
Along with a jam-packed presidential ballot on the Democratic side, other federal races include 12 Democratic candidates vying to challenge incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
Cornyn also faces four challengers in his primary.
Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, who represents Northeast Texas, faces challenger Johnathan Kyle Davidson in his primary with the winner facing lone Democratic candidate Hank Gilbert in November.
The state Democratic and Republican parties also have numerous propositions — which the GOP describes as an “opinion poll and not a policy referendum” — on the ballot.
Republican voters casting ballots in Rusk County will be busier with six contested races, with the winners facing no Democratic opponent in November.
Incumbent Sheriff Jeff Price faces a challenge from three candidates: Johnwayne Valdez, Jesse Stewart and Nathan Parker.
Three candidates are vying to replace retiring Republican Pct. 1 Commissioner Bill Hale: Will Hale — Bill Hale’s son — Randy Gaut and Shannon Thompson.
For Rusk County Pct. 1 constable, three Republican candidates are seeking to fill the seat being vacated by Sammy Nichols: Bob Mitchell, Michael Smith and Richard Stanley.
Incumbent Pct. 3 Constable Kenneth Miley is challenged by Micah Buzbee, and Bobby Armstrong and Parker Sweeney are vying to replace outgoing Pct. 4 Constable David Guy.
Finally, with Pct. 5 Constable Jimmy Skinner not seeking reelection, Trey Hacker and Daniel McMillen are seeking the position.
None of the winners in those constable races will face Democratic challengers in November.
The ballot in Upshur County also is filled with contested races on the Republican side.
Three candidates are seeking to replace outgoing Pct. 1 Commissioner Paula Gentry: James Noble, Gene Dolle and Jim Bardwell.
And with Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka not seeking reelection, five candidates are seeking the position: Daphne Anne Grimes, Robert Green, Richard Smith, Kent M. Abernathy and Michael L. Ashley.
Pct. 3 Constable Ryan Ludvigson faces a Republican challenger in Ronnie G. Mitchell, and incumbent Pct. 4 Constable Larry Sewell is challenged by David S. Thompson and Phillip M. Hill.
The Upshur County GOP winners face no Democratic opposition in November.