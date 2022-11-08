A couple of hours before voting ended Tuesday, Gregg and Smith counties had logged fewer voters at the polls than in the 2018 midterms, which included the governor's race.
Gregg County Elections Administrator Jennifer Briggs said she believes the contested governor's race should have attracted more voters to the polls but wondered if the fact that there weren't many contested county races affected turnout.
Early voting had a 29.6% turnout with 21,890 people voting, she said. As of 5 p.m. Tuesday, turnout had reached 7,596 on Election Day, which puts total turnout at 29,486 — about 39% of registered voters.
The 2018 election saw a 33.9% early voting turnout with 23,534 voters. Then, Election Day turnout hit 13.7% of registered voters with 9,465 people casting ballots. Total turnout was 32,999, or 47.6% of registered voters.
Balloting also was tracking below the 2018 governor's race in Smith County.
Early voting this year saw 49,011 people cast ballots in person, said Elections Administrator Michelle Allcon, while Election Day drew 19,500 voters, or about 50.4% of Smith County's registered voters. In comparison, the 2018 election saw 50,539 early voters and 20,979 Election Day voters, for a total turnout of 46.2%
Gregg County balloting on Election Day went smoothly with the exception of a brief power outage at the polling location at the Judson Community Center that didn't affect voting, Briggs said.
"The good thing is all our machines have battery backup," she said, and the building has windows so voters were able to see.
The elections office contacted Pct. 1 Commissioner Ronnie McKinney, who dispatched a generator, Briggs said, but the power came back on before it could arrive.