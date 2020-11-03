Incumbent Councilman Wray Wade says he is looking forward to continuing "to make life better" for the residents of his native District 3 after being elected to serve another three years on the Longview City Council.
"I fight for the people who struggle to make it every day because that's how I was raised. I was raised right there on Young Street, and I saw that growing up," Wade said Tuesday night. "What I look forward to in the future is to make life better for them."
Wade, 51, won with 1,402 votes, or 55% of total votes cast, according to unofficial results. Wade was challenged for the seat by Hank Guichelaar, who garnered 346 votes, and Darrin "Rudy" Rudolph, who received 823 votes. Additional mail-in ballots may impact the final tally. Results will be final after they are canvassed by the City Council.
Wade said Tuesday that he felt "really good" about the results.
"That's only because of the citizens of District 3 that get out, that vote, that promote what we see that's positive about District 3," he said. "That's what we want to continue to build on."
Wade, who owns the Barber Institute of Texas in Longview, sought his first full-term Tuesday as the District 3 representative. Wade was first elected in 2018 to fill an unexpired term left vacant when former Councilwoman Kasha Williams decided to run for another office.
In the time that he has served on the City Council, Wade said he has been proud of the progress that has been made in District 3, which encompasses much of South Longview.
"What I've been proud of is the fact that we have set a foundation for what we want to see the future of District 3 to be," Wade said. "That's simple things. We want better roads, better housing, a better community, a cleaner community that we can all be proud of. That's the foundation that we set."
In the next three years, Wade said residents who live in his district can expect to see much more progress take place as he continues to work on a path set forth by his predecessors on the City Council.
Soon, Broughton Park and Broughton Recreation Center will see upgrades thanks to a bond package approved by Longview voters in 2018. There will be more beautification in South Longview, and Wade said he will continue to push for progress on the Interstate 20 entryway.
"The I-20 entryway is a major concern of mine that we're going to continue to work on, and we want to continue to see happen," he said.
Growing up in South Longview, Wade said he is familiar with the struggles of the neighborhood and his primary goal is to improve the quality of life for District 3 residents.
"I fight for those people who worry about dinner. I worry about the people who worry about housing, places to stay, places to work, young boys and girls who grow up and maybe don't have a positive role model. That's what my life has been about," Wade said. "I want them to be able to look at me and say, 'Hey, Wray Wade's from South Longview. He's from Young Street and he was able to do things, but yet he comes back and he cares about us.' That's what I care about and that's what I want to continue to work on."