In his reelection bid, President Donald Trump is touting his stewardship of the economy, promising a rapid coronavirus vaccine, and employing tough rhetoric on immigration and social unrest. His challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, says he would reverse many of Trump’s actions and pursue ambitious proposals to address the pandemic, racial injustice and climate change.
As early voting begins Tuedsay, here is a compilation of the candidates’ stances to inform readers about the issues defining the Nov. 3 general election. Both campaigns were given an opportunity to confirm or correct the characterizations. Biden’s campaign clarified several stances; Trump’s campaign did not respond to multiple requests for comment.
Economy and trade
Supports raising the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour?
Trump: Unclear
Trump hinted at possible action on the minimum wage in July and expressed openness to $15 an hour in 2019. The wage has not budged since 2009. Trump’s campaign did not clarify his stance by publication.
Biden: Yes
Biden supports a minimum wage of $15, as well as ending the lower minimum wages for tipped workers and people with disabilities.
Supports ‘Made in America’ policies?
Trump: Yes
Trump signed an executive order requiring that certain “essential” drugs and medical supplies purchased by the federal government be manufactured domestically.
Biden: Yes
A Biden proposal would penalize American companies for moving manufacturing and service jobs overseas and then selling their products in the United States. He called for the federal government to spend $400 billion over four years on materials and services made in the United States, as well as $300 billion on U.S.-based research and development involving electric cars, artificial intelligence and similar technology.
Supports tariffs on goods from China?
Trump: Yes
Biden: Would reevaluate them
Taxes and entitlements
Supports extending $600-per-month federal unemployment insurance supplement?
Trump: No
Trump issued a White House executive directive providing a temporary $300 weekly jobless benefit after the enhanced federal unemployment benefit of $600 ran out. The order stipulated that people receiving less than $100 per week in unemployment benefits from their states are not eligible for the extra $300, effectively preventing as many as 1 million jobless Americans from receiving the benefit. The new funding was already running out at the beginning of September.
Biden: Unclear
Biden said he would “extend COVID crisis unemployment insurance,” but has not committed to $600. Biden’s campaign did not clarify his stance by publication.
Supports cutting Social Security?
Trump: Unclear
“We will strongly protect Medicaid and Social Security,” Trump said in September. He has suggested deferring payroll taxes, which are a large funder of Social Security, and funding the program from the Treasury’s general fund. He told CNBC he would “take a look” at changing Social Security. Trump’s campaign did not clarify his stance by publication.
Biden: No
Biden’s plan pledges to prevent cuts to Social Security and extend more benefits to the oldest Americans. “We urgently need action to make the program solvent and prevent cuts to American retirees,” the plan states. During his Senate career, Biden at times has suggested changes in Social Security and other government spending to tackle rising budget deficits.
Health care
Supports Affordable Care Act?
Trump: No
Trump has said he would offer a replacement plan, but has not done so. His administration supports a case, now before the Supreme Court, that seeks to overturn the 2010 law.
Biden: Yes
Biden regularly attacks Trump for his undermining of the ACA, President Barack Obama’s signature policy achievement during Biden’s time as vice president.
Supports requiring health insurance to cover preexisting conditions?
Trump: Unclear
Trump has said repeatedly that he will always protect Americans with preexisting medical conditions. Yet the protections are part of the ACA, which the administration wants the Supreme Court to strike down. The president threw his support behind House and Senate bills that would have weakened preexisting condition protections by allowing states to seek waivers. If the bills had been signed into law, costs for people with existing health conditions almost certainly would have increased.
Biden: Yes
Biden regularly attacks Trump for his undermining of the ACA, Barack Obama’s signature policy achievement during Biden’s time as vice president.
Criminal justice
Supports “defunding” the police?
Trump: No
Trump has defended law enforcement against calls from left-wing activists to “defund the police” or to abolish police, saying that most in law enforcement are “doing an incredible job.”
Biden: No
Biden has firmly rejected calls to defund police departments. His proposal advocates spending an additional $300 million a year on community policing initiatives and conditioning existing funding on reforms. “The vast majority of police are decent, honorable people, but there are bad apples, man. And we have to change the way in which we teach police. We have to release all the information,” he said at a fundraiser.
Supports the death penalty?
Trump: Yes
Trump has been a staunch supporter of capital punishment for decades, calling for death sentences to be handed down time and time again.
Biden: No
“We cannot ensure we get death penalty cases right every time,” Biden’s criminal justice plan said. He would eliminate it.
Voting and government
Supports vote-by-mail?
Trump: Under some circumstances
Trump has falsely suggested that vote-by-mail is a significant source of voter fraud, although he casts his ballots by mail. He opposes automatically sending ballots to voters but supports people voting absentee with a specific reason.
Biden: Yes
Supports voter ID laws, which require voters to show identification at the polls?
Trump: Yes
Biden: No
Supports congressional term limits?
Trump: Yes
Trump said he would pass congressional term limits if he is reelected.
Biden: No
Biden voted against a term-limits measure, saying it would harm smaller states, and reiterated his opposition last fall.
Supports adding more seats to the Supreme Court?
Trump: No
Biden: No
Foreign policy
Supports committing to NATO?
Trump: Yes, but remains lukewarm
Trump has complained often about the Western alliance’s funding, although others in the administration express confidence in the pact. His NATO ambassador said, “I think that he has turned a corner,” when asked whether Trump would still consider withdrawing from the pact.
Biden: Yes
Biden pledges to “restore our historic partnerships,” including NATO.
Supports withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban?
Trump: Yes
The peace talks, mandated by a deal signed by the United States and the Taliban in February, are a key foreign policy objective for the Trump administration as it looks to withdraw additional U.S. troops from the country.
Biden: Yes
“Biden will bring the vast majority of our troops home from Afghanistan and narrowly focus our mission on al-Qaida and ISIS,” according to his foreign policy plan.
Supports Iran nuclear deal?
Trump: No
Trump pulled the United States out of the Obama-era deal, which he criticized as weak, poorly negotiated and “insane.”
Biden: If Iran returns to compliance
Biden says Trump’s withdrawal prompted Iran “to restart its nuclear program and become more provocative, bringing the region to the cusp of another disastrous war.
Climate and environment
Supports an active role for the federal government in reducing greenhouse gas emissions?
Trump: No
Trump has dismissed the science behind climate change, rolled back scores of Obama-era environmental protections, announced U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate accord and heavily promoted the fossil fuels linked to rising temperatures.
Biden: Yes
Biden introduced a $2 trillion plan to fight climate change that pledges to eliminate carbon emissions from the electric sector by 2035, impose stricter gas mileage standards, and fund investments to weatherize millions of homes and commercial buildings and upgrade the nation’s transportation system. The plan calls the Green New Deal “a crucial framework” for addressing climate challenges “on an epic scale.”
Supports banning fracking?
Trump: No
Trump touts the natural gas extraction method of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, as a job creator that keeps energy prices low.
Biden: No, but would end new drilling on public land
“I am not banning fracking,” Biden said in September. He would ban new oil and gas leases, including for fracking, on federal land and raise environmental standards.
Immigration
Supports “zero tolerance” policy that led to family separations at the border?
Trump: Yes
Trump issued an executive order to end his policy of systematic family separations, but called zero tolerance “not a mistake” in 2019.
Biden: No
Supports building additional wall on the U.S.-Mexico border?
Trump: Yes
Trump’s $15 billion border wall project includes about 321 miles of newly completed barriers as of mid-September, and officials with the Department of Homeland Security say they are on track to finish 450 miles by the end of the year. Although Trump had insisted that Mexico would pay for the project, it has been funded entirely by the U.S. government, in part by diverting Defense Department funding. Most of the new barrier is considered “replacement” fencing, swapping out smaller, older barriers for a more formidable — and costly — “border wall system.”
Biden: No
“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” Biden said in August. His immigration plan would instead make “investments in improving screening infrastructure at our ports of entry.”
Abortion
Supports nominating antiabortion justices to the Supreme Court?
Trump: Yes
Trump, who once supported abortion rights, recently rolled out a list of 20 names of people he said he would consider as potential Supreme Court justices, reprising a 2016 strategy he used to try to reassure conservatives concerned that he would not be far enough to the right. During his first term, Trump nominated to the high court Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, giving conservatives a 5-4 majority. Trump touts his judicial nominations as among his most important actions as president and pledges that his picks will uphold Second Amendment rights.
Biden: No
Biden has said that he would nominate a Black woman to fill a Supreme Court vacancy that his campaign was preparing a list of potential nominees to be released “further down the line” after vetting. He has rejected calls from liberal activists for changes such as expanding the high court or establishing term limits for justices.
Supports additional abortion restrictions?
Trump: Yes
Trump backed an unsuccessful bill that would have banned abortions past 20 weeks of pregnancy.
Biden: No
Gun control
Supports a federal assault weapons ban?
Trump: No
Trump said in 2019 that there was “no political appetite” for banning assault rifles.
Biden: Yes
Biden’s plan includes renewing the federal assault weapons ban — he touts his role in 1994 in passing a 10-year ban — and a voluntary program to buy back assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Supports requiring background checks on every gun purchase?
Trump: Unclear
Trump said there was “a very strong appetite” for background check legislation in the wake of mass shootings in 2019, but later abandoned the idea of releasing such a proposal. Trump’s campaign did not clarify his stance by publication.
Biden: Yes