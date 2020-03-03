Floyd Wingo will be the next Gregg County Pct. 3 commissioner.
The White Oak resident defeated Kilgore ISD trustee Joe Parker with 2,396 votes to 1,024 votes in unofficial totals in the Republican primary Tuesday.
There is no Democratic challenge in the upcoming November general election, so Wingo will replace Pct. 3 Commissioner Gary Boyd, who did not seek reelection after nine years on the court.
“I’m glad we won. We put a lot of work into it and had a lot of people helping,” Wingo said.
Wingo and Parker, a former mayor of Kilgore, are longtime friends and vowed during the campaign that they would maintain their friendship no matter the outcome.
“Joe Parker is a good man. He has already called and told me congratulations and said that if there’s anything he can do to help that he would,” Wingo said.
Wingo is a retired Gregg County sheriff’s investigator who currently serves as assistant police chief in Gilmer. He owned and operated a lawn care service for 15 years until 2015, and he served four years in the U.S. Marine Corps.
With nearly 10 months until he takes office, Wingo said he would make use of his head start into office by getting involved in the Gregg County budgeting and building upon relationships with cities in Precinct 3.
“I’ve already talked to the current commissioner, Gary Boyd,” he said. “I will start working on the budget process in April. I’ll continue to go to the City Council meetings in White Oak, Gladewater and Kilgore to stay in contact with the city council members there to see what we can get done in the future.”