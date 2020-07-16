Candidates who prevailed in the Republican primary runoff elections Tuesday in Upshur and Rusk counties cited running good campaigns and support from voters as the reasons for their victories.
They will take their seats in January because no Democrats filed to challenge them in the Nov. 3 general elections.
The top prize went to Johnwayne Valdez, who ousted two-term Rusk County Sheriff Jeff Price. Valdez garnered 2,867 votes, or 53.85%, while Price received 2,457 votes, or 46.15%.
“I think I won because I stuck to the issues, which was a very high crime rate in this county for the last eight years,” Valdez said Wednesday evening, referring to the length of time Price served as sheriff. “I’m very passionate about my job. This career chose me a long time ago — 34 years ago.”
Valdez, who has worked in law enforcement in Houston and Nacogdoches County, said he had the most “versatile” background of any of the four candidates who vied in the March primary and said the only positions he has not held are police chief and sheriff.
“In order to lead the department, you have to have the life experiences to draw from,” Valdez said.
Price was unavailable for comment Wednesday.
Valdez and Price battled in runoff elections that drew a total turnout of 6,139 of the 31,556 voters countywide, or 19.45%, according to the Rusk County Elections Department website.
Democrats in Rusk and other counties cast ballots for statewide races for U.S. Senate and the Texas Railroad Commission.
In the race for Pct. 1 commissioner post in Rusk County, Randy Gaut grabbed 737 votes, or 59.05%, prevailing over opponent Shannon Thompson, who won 511 votes, or 40.95%.
“I’d like to thank my voters for all their support and prayers,” said Gaut, who has operated Gaut Contractors for more than 23 years.
Also in Pct. 1, Richard Stanley defeated Michael D. Smith to become constable, a job that includes serving eviction notices and handling other paperwork. Stanley took in 589 votes, or 58.03%, while Smith earned 426 voters, or 41.97%.
Stanley said he brings nearly 21 years of experience with the Kilgore Police Department, including 18 years as a school resource officer for Kilgore ISD.
He thanked his supporters and said, “I’ve been involved in the school district and getting to know the people, working with businesses and residents.”
Stanley said voter turnout was good for a runoff, also factoring in the COVID-19 pandemic and the hot weather.
Turnout was much lower in Upshur County. Six percent of the 27,889 registered voters cast ballots for Tuesday’s election, County Elections Director Lory Harle said in an email.
Republican voters in Upshur County elected Michael L. Ashley for Pct. 3 commissioner, and David S. Thompson for Pct. 4 constable.
“I’m glad that is over,” Ashley said. “We’ve been campaigning since November. I’m looking forward to serving and working for the people.”
Ashley, a retired Texas Utilities supervisor, received 430 votes, or 52.25%, while Gladewater businessman Kent M. Abernathy garnered 393 votes, or 47.75%. Ashley will succeed Pct. 3 Commissioner Frank Berka, who did not seek re-election.
In the constable race, Thompson defeated incumbent Constable Larry Sewell by receiving 474 votes, or 70.64% of the total, while Sewell won 197, or 29.36%.
Thompson, who has spent 30 years in law enforcement, said he thinks he beat an incumbent because he was more visible.
“I ran for being seen out patrolling,” Thompson said.
Sewell, who was elected in 2016, was unavailable for comment.
The election results in both counties are unofficial they are canvassed.