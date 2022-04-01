LONGVIEW 7, P. TREE 2: Gabe Flores banged out three hits, including a home run and a double, driving in three runs and helping lead the Longview Lobos to a 7-2 win over the Pine Tree Pirates in District 15-5A action on Friday at Lobo Field.
Jordan Allen added two hits and three RBI for the Lobos. Connor Cox singled and drove in a run, and Taylor Tatum, Ronald Woods, Drew Flores and Al Gatson all chipped in with singles.
Cox earned the pitching win, working five strong innings on the hill for the Lobos. He struck out three, walked three and gave up one run. Tucker Gary fanned three and allowed one run in two innings.
Max Gidden and Dakylan Johnson both doubled in the loss for Pine Tree.
Longview visits Sulphur Springs on Tuesday. Pine Tree hosts Mount Pleasant.
S. HILL 6, C. HILL 0: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Easton Ballard and Brennan Ferguson combined on a one-hit shutout, and Ballard drove in a couple of runs for Spring Hill as the Panthers notched a 6-0 win over Chapel Hill.
Ballard struck out nine, walked one and gave up one hit in five innings. Ferguson fanned three with one walk in two frames.
Marshall Lipsey had a double, two singles and an RBI for the Panthers, and Ferguson singled and drove in a run. Trent Thompson added a single.
HALLSVILLE 9, S. SPRINGS 1: HALLSVILLE — Carson Blakeley fanned 10, walked four and did not allow an earned run on three hits in a complete-game, 9-1 win over Sulphur Springs.
Matt Houston homered and doubled for the Bobcats. Sawyer Dunagan doubled, singled twice and drove in three runs, and Logan Jones, Landon Bowden, Garrett Smith and Ethan Miller all chipped in with RBI.
MT. PLEASANT 1, MARSHALL 0: MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant scored the only run of the game in the bottom of the third on the way to a 1-0 win over Marshall.
Campbell White pitched well in the loss for Marshall. He struck out four, walked one and did not allow an earned run in six innings, scattering five hits. Beau Burris, Dallan Shaw and Javarius Mitchell had the only hits for the Mavericks.
N. LAMAR 5, GILMER 0: GILMER — Jaxon Spangler struck out 16, walked two and tossed a no-hitter at Gilmer as North Lamar earned a 5-0 win over the Buckeyes.
Aaron Stanley fanned 14 with two walks, giving up one earned run on six hits in six strong innings for Gilmer.
L-EYLAU 8, PITTSBURG 5: PITTSBURG- Ron Garza drove in three runs for Liberty-Eylau, which scored two runs in four different innings on the way to an 8-5 win over Pittsburg.
Brayden Bolton doubled and drove in two runs in the loss for Pittsburg. Landon Huggins and Drew Lawton had two hits and an RBI apiece, and Dalton Hall chipped in with two hits. Ty Price struck out four and walked four, giving up one earned run in three innings to take the pitching loss.
GLADEWATER 13, O. CITY 3: GLADEWATER — Tanner Gothard fanned seven and walked two in five innings, and Austin Verner led the way on offense with a double and three RBI as Gladewater earned a 13-3 win over Ore City.
Gothard added a double, single and RBI to help his own cause. Kelton Cates and Hayden Torres chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece, and Ben Alvarez, Zachary Polanco, Caden Elrod and X’Zavier Woods all had an RBI.
Ore City got two hits from Allen Nigreville and a single by Blake Coppedge in the loss. Maverick Main and Jordan Escamilla handled the pitching chores for the Rebels.
TATUM 18, WASKOM 0: TATUM — Landen Tovar tossed a five-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and walking one, and Tatum backed him with 16 hits as the Eagles rolled to an 18-0 win over Waskom.
Reese Milam tripled and doubled for the Eagles. Camron Redwine added a triple, single and three RBI. Aidan Anthony, Levi Lister and Cayden Tatum all doubled. Tatum had three hits and three RBI, Ashby Anthony and Lister two RBI apiece and Kohen Keifer, Tovar and Mason Whiddon an RBI apiece.
E. FIELDS 10, JEFFERSON 5: JEFFERSON — Elysian Fields scored five times in the top of the first and put things away late with a couple of two-run innings in a 10-5 win over Jefferson.
Brody Parker struck out three and walked one, giving up no earned runs in five innings for the pitching win. Jase Greenslate fanned three with three walks in two frames.
At the plate, Greenslate, David Hutson and Jase Alaniz all drove in two runs for the Yellowjackets.
Knox Tomlinson and Lucas Polver both doubled in the loss for Jefferson. Tomlinson had three hits, Polver two hits and both had an RBI along with Caden Rutz and Steve Washington. Caden Whatley struck out nine and walked two, giving up one earned run in the pitching loss.
HARLETON 4, TROUP 0: TROUP — Taber Childs homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and the Harleton Wildcats put together a couple of two-run innings on the way to a 4-0 win over Troup.
Gage Shirts added a double, single and RBI for Harleton. Braden Hopkins pitched four innings for the win, striking out three and walking six. Carson Wallace fanned seven with one walk and no hits allowed in three innings.
W. RUSK 10, ARP 0: NEW LONDON — Jimmie Harper hurled a no-hitter at Arp, striking out eight and issuing one walk, as West Rusk rolled to a 10-0 win.
Harper threw 50 of his 72 pitches for strikes.
At the plate, Jaxon Farquhar had three hits and two RBI. Zander Mason doubled, singled and drove in one. Harper had a double and single, Bryant Mason two hits and an RBI and Ty Harper a single and two RBI. Will Jackson chipped in with a double for the Raiders.
H. SPRINGS 8, DAINGERFIELD 0: DAINGERFIELD — Trapper Golden got the start on the mound and went six innings, striking out 13 with three walks and one hit allowed as Hughes Springs blanked Daingerfield, 8-0.
At the plate, Chase Brown, Trapper Golden and Quinton Singletary all doubled. Brown had three hits and two RBI, Singletary two RBI and Golden and Trenton Pemberton an RBI apiece.
Jayden Wallace had the lone Daingerfield hit. Ty Byrd struck out eight and walked two in the pitching loss.
HAWKINS 10, U. GROVE 2: UNION GROVE — Julian Frazier was strong on the mound for Hawkins, striking out 13 with two walks and two earned runs allowed in a complete game, and Aiden Colley led the way offensively with three RBI as Hawkins notched a 10-2 win over Union Grove.
Dristun Pruitt tripled for the Hawks, and Braden Adams, Drew Dacus and Jeramy Torres all doubled. Torres finished with three hits and two RBI, and Dacus drove in two runs.
Hunter Cannon and Colton Cowan had two hits apiece and Cowan and Tyler Barkley drove in runs for Union Grove.
Cannon struck out nine and walked two, giving up two earned runs in four innings.