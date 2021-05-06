Class 5A
HALLSVILLE 4, HUNTSVILLE 1: HUNTSVILLE — Landon Bowden struck out 10 and scattered six hits during a complete-game outing on the mound, and Hallsville made the most of two hits and four Huntsville errors to earn a 4-1 win over the Hornets in a 5A Region II bi-district playoff game.
The Bobcats swept the series after earning a 5-0 win on Thursday.
Bowden walked one, and the run against him was unearned on Friday. He threw 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.
Huntsville took a 1-0 lead in the second on Friday, but Hallsville used two hits, three errors, two walks and a passed ball to score four times in the fourth. Trenton Smith and Noah Humber had the lone Hallsville hits in the game, with Jumper driving in a run.
MARSHALL 4, WHITEHOUSE 1: WHITEHOUSE — Hayden Kelehan worked a complete game for Marshall, striking out two and scattering four hits as the Mavericks opened a bi-district series with a 4-1 win.
The teams meet in Marshall at 1 p.m. today to complete the series.
Garrett Cotten and Jacob Oden tripled and Brent Burris doubled for Marshall. Cotten finished with three hits and two RBI, and Dylan Thurmon added two hits. Oden and Brayden Robbins also drove in runs.
Class 4A
KILGORE 3, L-EYLAU 2: KILGORE — Hunter Pipak highlighted a three-run sixth inning for Kilgore with a two-run single, and the Bulldogs rallied for a 3-2 win over Liberty-Eylau to force a deciding third game in a bi-district series at Driller Park.
The teams closed things out with a late game on Friday.
Kilgore trailed 2-0 heading to the bottom of the sixth before loading the bases when Cade Pippen walked, Dalton McElyea doubled and Chris Ervin walked. After Pippen scored on a wild pitch to get the Bulldogs on the board, Pipak delivered a two-run single for a 3-2 Kilgore lead.
McElyea finished with three hits. He also worked 5.1 innings on the mound, striking out seven with two wlaks and one earned run allowed. Heath Lafleur fanned five and walked one in 1.2 innings of work.
RUSK 15, LA VEGA 1: J.D. Thompson doubled three times and drove in four runs, Brett Rawlinson and Landon Gates combined to drive in seven and the Rusk Eagles opened a bi-district playoff series against Waco La Vega with a 15-1 win.
Wade Williams and Gates both doubled for the Eagles. Rawlinson had two hits and four RBI, Gates two hits and three RBI, Williams three hits and an RBI and Lane Gilchrest a single and two RBI.
Thompson struck out eight with no walks and one hit allowed in three innings for the win.
The Eagles closed out the series with an 8-0 win behind a shutout pitching performance by Mason Cirkel.
Cirkel fanned 11 with no walks, giving up just two hits. Gilchrest had two doubles, a single and an RBI and Cirkel helped his own cause with three RBI.
Class 3A
N. DIANA 11, TROUP 1: Zachary Malone fanned seven with just one walk, giving up no earned runs on three hits as New Diana rolled to an 11-1 win over Troup to open a bi-district series at LeTourneau University.
The teams are set to meet at 1 p.m. today back at LETU to conclude the series.
Ethan Adkisson doubled twice, singled and drove in two runs for New Diana. Darren Manes added a double, single and two RBI. Malone had two hits, Austin Kerns a double and two RBI and Peyton Brewer and Jacob Newland an RBI apiece.
SABINE 10, TATUM 0: LIBERTY CITY — Alex Galyean homered, singled twice and drove in two runs, Jace Burns also went deep for the Cardinals and Sabine rolled to a 10-0 win over Tatum to open a bi-district playoff series.
The teams are set to meet at noon today in Tatum to conclude the series.
Matt Huey struck out eight with two walks in five innings for the pitching win. Caden Richardson also drove in a run for Sabine.
Tatum was led at the plate by Camron Redwine with a double and a single. Milam took the pitching loss.
Class 2A
HAWKINS 18, M. MILL 0: BULLARD — Zach Conde earned the pitching win and turned in a big night at the plate for Hawkins as the Hawks rolled to an 18-0 win over Martin’s Mill in a bi-district series opener at Brook Hill.
The teams will close out the series back at Brook Hill today beginning at 11 a.m.
Conde struck out six and walked one, allowing on hit in four innings for the win. At the plate, he tripled, doubled, singled twice and drove in five runs. Paeton Smith homered, singled twice and drove in two runs for the Hawks. Bryce Burns, Drew Dacus, Dawsun Pruitt and Dristun Pruitt all doubled. Dacus and Jeramy torres had two hits apiece. Dacus drove in tow runs, and Braden Adams, Torres and Micah Staruska all drove in runs.
L-KILDARE 7, A-GOLDEN 4: GLADEWATER — Trey Phillips went the distance on the hill for Linden-Kildare, and the Tigers stayed alive in a best-of-three bi-district playoff series with a 7-4 win over Alba-Golden.
Alba-Golden won the opener, 1-0, earlier in the day. The teams will settle the series at 3 p.m. today back in Gladewater.
Phillips struck out seven and walked one, giving up two earned runs. Hunter Crenshaw doubled twice and drove in a run for the Tigers. Jackson Lee added two hits and an RBI.
In the opening game, Landon Green struck out five with one walk and four hits allowed in seven shutout innings as Alba-Golden edged Linden-Kildare 1-0 to open a bi-district series.
Mason Johnson struck out seven, walked four and gave up one earned run on one hit in the loss for Linden-Kildare. Hunter Crenshaw, Colt Neville, Clayton Mulkey and Carter Foreman had the hits for the Tigers.
College
CONCORDIA 11, LETU 1: RICHARDSON — LeTourneau University’s baseball team lost to Concordia Texas, 11-1, Friday in an elimination game of the American Southwest Conference Tournament.
The Jackets finished the season 15-22. Concordia Texas advances at 20-12.
LETU fell behind 8-0 after three innings as the Tornados scored five runs in the third. Concordia tacked on a run in the fourth to make it 9-0.
LETU starter Kolbey Sharpe (3-5) gave up four earned runs, six hits and a walk, and had two strikeouts. Jared Schurig went 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs and two walks, and had five strikeouts. Kyle Maysonave gave up two hits, a run, a walk, and had a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.
Cody Stanley was 2-for-2 with a double and a walk. Noah Arellano, Noe Balderas and Chaz Jackson each were 1-for-3. Kameron Lindsey finished the season on a 15-game hitting streak, going 1-for-4.
LATE THURSDAY
HARLETON 5, W. OAK 4: PITTSBURG — Harleton scored twice in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead, and held on for a 5-4 win over White Oak in the opening game of a bi-district series.
Jojo Clark earned the pitching win for Harleton, working four innings. Braden Hopkins pitched the final three frames, striking out four and walking two.
At the dish, Drew Stafford, Taber Childs and Dylan Armstrong all doubled. Stafford and Clark had two hits and two RBI apiece, and Blake Weaver drove in a run.
Gavyn Jones took the loss for White Oak. He fanned six and walked two, giving up one earned run in six innings.
Dylan Carrell doubled, singled and drove in two runs. Jones and Graham Young had two hits apiece, with Young and Noah Carter driving in runs.