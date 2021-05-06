No. 3 Kilgore (6-0) vs. No. 5 Cisco (5-0)
Time: 3 p.m. today
Stadium: R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium, Kilgore
Coaches
Kilgore: Willie Gooden
Cisco: Ryan Taylor
Last week: Kilgore 50, Southern-Shreveport 14; Cisco 41, Navarro 24
Up next: Kilgore at Trinity Valley; Cisco at Tyler
Players to watch
Kilgore: QB Malcolm Mays (45 of 74, 823 yards, 4 TD; 4 TD rushing) … QB Chance Amie (16 of 36, 253 yards, 3 TD; 339 yards, 4 TD rushing) … QB Clifton McDowell (8 of 14, 135 yards, 1 TD; 176 yards, 3 TD rushing) … RB Kennieth Lacy (51 carries, 548 yards, 3 TD) … RB Garrison Johnson (42 carries, 263 yards, 4 TD) … WR Willie McCoy (16 catches, 341 yards, 2 TD) … WR Marques Pearson (15 catches, 215 yards, 1 TD) … LB Keith Harris (47 tackles, 2 FR) … LB Quinton Sharkey (45 tackles, 3 sacks) … DB Tristan Driggers (32 tackles0 … DL Maurice Westmoreland (24 tackles, 6 sacks)
Cisco: QB Grant Tisdale (8 of 14, 111 yards, 1 TD) … QB Gage White (1 TD pass) … RB Travis Dixon (69 carries, 464 yards, 6 TD) … RB Cartraven Walker (62 carries, 285 yards, 2 TD) … WR Ashtyn Hawkins (17 catches, 231 yards, 4 TD) … DB Trejon Hugue (56 tackles) … DL Daymond Williams (19 tackles, 5 sacks)
Did you know: Kilgore averages 526.3 total yards (323.8 rushing, 202.5 passing) and 40.2 points per game this season while allowing 307.7 totl yards … Cisco averages 341 total yards (192.2 rushing and 148.8 passing) and 32.4 points per game … This is the 49th meeting between Kilgore and Cisco, and Kilgore leads the series 32-16-1 … The teams first met back in 1964 and battled to a 16-16 tie … Cisco has won two in a row against the Rangers (38-23 in 2019 and 34-27 in 2018), but KC had won two in a row and seven of eight before the 2017 season … Against common opponents this season, Kilgore defeated New Mexico Military by 21 and Cisco defeated NMMI by 11, KC defeated Navarro by 14, and Cisco defeated Navarro by 17, Both teams defeated Blinn by 35 and Northeastern Oklahoma by 1