LONGVIEW 10, P. TREE 0: Reagan Rios struck out 17 and walked two, and the Longview Lady Lobos blanked crosstown rival Pine Tree, 10-0.
Paris Simpson homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead the way offensively for Longview. Madison Jones and River Hulsey had two hits and an RBI apiece, with Hulsey adding a double. Reagan Fleet drove in two runs, and Betsy Martinez chipped in with an RBI.
Taylor Burkhart doubled for Pine Tree. She struck out six and walked one in the pitching loss.
S. SPRINGS 4, HALLSVILLE 3: HALLSVILLE — Crimson Bryant struck out 13, walked three and allowed four hits, and Sulphur Springs held off a late Hallsville rally for a 4-3 win.
Bryant also drove in a run for Sulphur Springs, which led 4-1 heading to the bottom of the seventh. Hallsville, which got doubles from Mallory Pyle and Kammie Walker and RBI from Pyle and Sara Houston, scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.
Hope Miles struck out four and walked four, giving up one earned run, to take the pitching loss for Hallsville.
GILMER 28, L-EYLAU 3: TEXARKANA — Karlye Johnston homered, singled twice and drove in three runs, and five Lady Buckeyes had multiple hits as Gilmer rolled to a 28-3 win over Liberty-Eylau.
Melody Larkins had three hits and two RBI, Addison Walker two triples, a single and four RBI, Kirsten Waller three hits and three RBI, Emily Watson a double, two singles and three RBI and Ryleigh Larkins a single and two RBI. Kara Williams also drove in a run for Gilmer to back the pitching of Sarah Phillips, who struck out 12, walked one and gave up no earned runs on one hit in five innings.
PITTSBURG 9, N. LAMAR 8: PITTSBURG — Pittsburg scored on an error in the bottom of the seventh to walk off with a 9-8 win over North Lamar.
Haley Danielson, Elyssia Lemelle, Natalie Styles, Daytona Torrey and Abby Wylie all doubled for Pittsburg. Torrey had two hits and two RBI, Lemelle two RBI, Audrina Landin, Styles and Bayli Oglesby two hits and an RBI each, Wylie two hits and Brooklyn Scrofani an RBI.
Landin went the distance in the circle for the pitching win.
O. CITY 10, GLADEWATER 1: GLADEWATER — Anna Green struck out nine with no walks in seven innings and helped her own cause with four hits and two RBI as Ore City notched a 10-1 win over Gladewater.
Green doubled twice and singled twice, and Tori Cummins had four hits — including a double — and drove in two. Stormy Redmon chipped in with two hits, and Victoria Jones, Toni Gabaldon, Josie Reynolds and Kaylei Watkins all added RBI.
Avery Glarborg struck out five and walked four in the pitching loss. Lexi Betts drove in the lone Gladewater run, and Zandrea Tyeskie had a double for the Lady Bears.
H. SPRINGS 19, DAINGERFIELD 0: Maggie Pate tossed a three-inning no-hitter, striking out five and walking one, and Karmen Searcy and Presley Richardson combined to drive in seven runs for Hughes Springs in a 19-0 win over Daingerfield.
Searcy doubled twice, tripled and drove in four runs and Richardson homered, singled and added three RBI. Riley Lowery had two doubles, a single and an RBI. Emma McKinney doubled, singled and dove in one. Cali Freeman added two hits. Shae’Leigh Johnson drove in a couple of runs, and Hailey Crews chipped in with an RBI.
TATUM 21, WASKOM 1: TATUM — Yahnya Acevedo homered, tripled, doubled and drove in four runs, Camryn Milam added two triples, a single and five RBI and Baylea Densman banged out five hits — including a double — and drove in six as Tatum rolled to a 21-1 win over Waskom.
Rebeka Stockton also had five hits for Tatum, driving in one run. Saniya. Cotton had three hits and two RBI, and Trinity Edwards and Aundrea Bradley also drove in runs.
Stockton struck out seven with no walks and four hits allowed in five innings.
MT. VERNON 16, HARMONY 1: The Harmony Lady Eagles finished with two hits, a double from Grace Kalenak and a single from Rendi Seahorn, in a 16-1 loss to Mount Vernon.
Kalenak took the pitching loss for the Lady Eagles.
BECKVILLE 23, MT. ENTERPRISE 5: MOUNT ENTERPRISE — Bethany Grandgeorge and Kaitlyn Tillman combined for eight hits and five RBI as the Beckville Ladycats rolled past Mount Enterprise, 23-5.
Grandgeorge and Tillman both had three doubles, and Grandgeorge drove in three runs. Reese Dudley added a triple, two singles and two RBI. McKinna Chamness doubled and drove in a run. Aubrey Klingler added a double, two singles and an RBI. Monica Lockett had three hits and an RBI, Alex English two hits and three RBI and Laney Jones and Amber Harris one RBI apiece. Kiara Willis finished with two hits and an RBI.
Dudley struck out five and walked one, and Grandgeorge had four strikeouts and one walk. Both pitched two innings.
HAWKINS 16, U. HILL 0: HAWKINS — Trinity Hawkins tossed a three-inning one hitter, striking out four and issuing no walks, and the Hawkins Lady Hawks took advantage of 18 walks to earn a 16-0 win over Union Hill.
Rylie Williams tripled and drove in two runs, and Makena Warren had a double and two RBI for Hawkins. Taetum Smith, Sadie Scoggins and Lynli Dacus all drove in runs.
C. ROADS 14, OVERTON 0: The Overton Lady Mustangs finished with two hits — singles from Ne’kila Weir and Avery Smith — in a 14-0 loss to Cross Roads.
Briley Smith struck out one and walked three in 3.2 innings pitched.
B. SANDY 10, CARLISLE 0: BIG SANDY — The Big Sandy Lady Wildcats built a 7-0 lead after two innings on the way to a 10-0 win over Carlisle.
Abby Effner had two hits in the loss for Carlisle. Rylee Waggoner shouldered the pitching loss.