Class 4AHALLSVILLE 18, R. OAK 0: MARSHALL — Hallsville’s Maddie Melton continued to dominate inside the circle, and Sara Houston and Makayla Menchue combined to drive in eight runs for Hallsville as the Ladycats opened a Class 5A Region II area playoff series with an 18-0 win over Red Oak.
The teams will meet at 1 p.m. today in Duncanville to conclude the series.
Melton went five innings, striking out eight, walking one in allowing just two hits. In two playoff games, she’s 2-0 with 21 strikeouts, five walks and one run allowed on four hits in 12 innings.
Houston and Menchue highlighted a 12-run first inning for the Ladycats. Menchue belted a grand slam, and Houston had a pair of doubles in the inning. Houston finished then ight with three doubles and four RBI, and now has five doubles and six RBI in two postseason games.
Hallsville banged out 15 hits on the night.
Abby Dunagan doubled twice. Lily Soto added a double and an RBI. Kammie Walker singled, doubled and drove in a run. Danyelle Molina had two hits. Melton added two hits and two RBi, and Jaryn Nelson drove in two runs.
Class 3AHARMNY 6, W. RUSK 5: HALLSVILLE — The Harmony Lady Eagles built a 6-2 lead and held on for a 6-5 win over the West Rusk Lady Raiders in game one of an area playoff series on Friday.
The teams will conclude the series back in Hallsville today starting at 1 p.m.
Analese Cano worked a complete game in the circle for Harmony, striking out eight, walking one and giving up two earned runs.
Lainie Trimble tripled, and Jenci Seahorn and Joey Wagner both drove in runs for Harmony.
Piper Morton, Kyrsten Price and Amber Cothran all had doubled in the loss for West Rusk. Morton, Natalie Christy and Price all had two hits, with Cothran and Christy driving in runs. Lilly Waddell struck out eight and walked two in the loss.
H. SPRINGS 6, DEKALB 0: WINNSBORO — Grace Pippin worked a shutout inside the circle, and Shea Nelson paced the offensive attack with three hits and two RBI for Hughes Springs in a 6-0, one-and-done area playoff game against DeKalb.
Emma McKinney had two hits, and Pippin, Karmen Searcy and Maggie Pate all singled for Hughes Springs.
Pippin struck out six, walked four and allowed three hits.
Class 2AL-KILDARE 23, U. GOVE 17: MARSHALL — Cambree Kerr homered, singled three times and drove in four runs, Kyndall Fitts added three hits and five RBI and Linden-Kildare used a seven-run seventh to pull ahead for good in a 23-17 area playoff win over Union Grove.
The teams will meet back in Marshall at 11 a.m. today to finish the series.
Hannah Brown, Hayley Mason, Kaycee Neville and Fitts all doubled for L-K. Neville had four hits, Brown three and Madison Ebarb, Brown and Emily Wall two RBI apiece.
Jocy Saurez tripled, doubled, singled and drove in four runs for Union Grove. Katelyn Vaughn had two doubles, a single and two RBI. Jolea Robertson doubled, singled twice an ddrove in a run, and Ali Yohn had two hits and an RBI.
JOAQUIN 9, COLMESNEIL 0: JASPER — Chloee Mason struck out 13, walked one and allowed just two hits in a complete game for Joaquin as the Lady Rams rolled past Colmesneil, 9-0, in area playoff action.
Madison baker tripled, and Juli King and Chrislyn Pena added doubles for Joaquin. Jayden Bass, Kalie Brooks and King all had two hits, and Ebbie McCann, Bass, Brooks and Addi Harvey drove in runs.
LATE THURSDAY
BULLARD 8, MABANK 2: GRAND SALINE — Anistyn Foster struck out 14 in a complete game, Hadi Fults homered for Bullard and the Lady Panthers opened an area playoff series with an 8-2 win over Mabank.
Berlyn Grossman, Kenzie King and Matti Nix all doubled for Bullard. King had two hits and three RBI, Kaylee Paul three hits and an RBI and Grossman two hits and two RBI. Foster walked two and gave up one earned run.
Chloe Holland had two hits and an RBI in the loss for Mabank.
CollegeSUL ROSS 3, LETU 1: CLINTON, Miss. – LeTourneau University’s softball team lost to Sul Ross State, 3-1, Thursday in the opening round of the American Southwest Conference Tournament.
The YellowJackets finished 14-16 this year. Sul Ross State advances with a 13-12 record.
Emilee Anderson went 2-for-4 in the loss for LeTourneau. Haley Claterbaugh had an RBI single for LeTourneau’s only run.
Jodie Vaughn (7-8) got the win for the Lobos, allowing seven hits, an unearned run, a walk and six strikeouts. Alysa Torres (2-5) took the loss, allowing three runs, five hits, a walk and three strikeouts. Bailey Richey worked the last 2.2 innings, giving up three hits.