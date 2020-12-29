Father-son duo Darick and Dryver Putney spent Monday afternoon shooting hoops at McWhorter Park before expected rain sets in later this week.
“We’re trying to catch up before the rain starts,” Darick Putney said.
His 10-year-old son, Dryver, started playing basketball about two months ago and is very interested in the sport.
“He’s really into it, so we’re trying to hone his skills,” said Darick Putney, who played basketball when he was in school in Oklahoma.
Dryver, a student at Pine Tree Middle School, is already on a basketball team here in Longview and has been practicing for games that start in late January.
“We can’t practice inside right now because of COVID, so we’re trying to beat the weather out here,” his father said.
According to the National Weather Service, thunderstorms are slated to hit the area on Wednesday evening and extend throughout the day Thursday.
The weather service predicts a cloudy day today followed by a 40% chance of showers Wednesday morning. By Wednesday evening, the chance of rain increases to 90% and remains at 90% throughout the day Thursday. Friday — New Year’s Day — is forecast to be sunny.