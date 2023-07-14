For the first time in history, female Scouts from east Texas are heading to the Scouts BSA National Jamboree in West Virginia.
Eleven boys and seven girls, along with three male and three female adult leaders, left Longview early Friday morning for a days-long trip to the famed outdoor adventure and leadership gathering.
“It’s pretty exciting to have our girls have to elect their senior patrol leader and take a troop up there,” Longview Troop 201 Scoutmaster Doug Wiley said.
The group has several stops planned along the way to West Virginia. After leaving Longview, Scouts were slated stop at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in Kentucky. They plan to spend a few days at ACE Adventure Resort water park in West Virginia before arriving at the Jamboree on Wednesday. They’ll spend nine days there.
The Jamboree, at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, West Virginia, spans 10,000 acres and offers white-water rafting, mountain biking, shooting, archery and more, Wiley said. Dozens of merit badges will be available for Scouts to earn. The Jamboree has brought thousands of Scouts together annually since 1937.
“That’s everything under the sun that you can throw into the outdoors,” Wiley said.
Scouts from various troops and communities in east Texas have combined to form two temporary troops for the trip, Wiley said. Troop 4340 is the boys’ troop, and Troop 4241 is the girls’ troop. Boys and girls will be able to participate in the same activities, though they will have separate camps, Wiley said.
Clifton Early, the senior patrol leader for the boys’ troop, said he’s eager to swap Scouting patches with other Jamboree attendees.
Early has earned the Life Scout rank, which precedes the coveted Eagle Scout rank. Although he has participated in Scouts for several years and is a member of the Order of the Arrow, the Scouting’s program’s honor society, this will be his first time at the event.
Early said he hopes to develop and refine the leadership skills he has gained through Scouting and other programs. He also said he hopes to have camaraderie with his fellow Scouts.
“Scouting isn’t really just a group of people coming together,” Early said. “It’s a group of friends who don’t know they’re friends yet, all doing the same things with each other, growing as individuals and helping each other out.”
Girls were allowed to join Boy Scouts beginning in 2019. The program rebranded itself as Scouts BSA, and girls received the Eagle Scout rank for the first time in 2020.
Scoutmaster Lorelei Wiley, who oversees the girls’ troop, said she hopes Scouts will enjoy meeting new people and seeing parts of the country they may not have seen before.
“Sometimes, it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some of these kids because of age difference and things like that,” Lorelei Wiley said. “Scouting has really opened up lot of venues for a lot of these kids. A lot of times, the parents can’t afford things like this, but through Scouting, there are ways to be able to do that and take these kids to let them see that there’s life outside of East Texas.”
Emery Lee, the senior patrol leader for the girls’ troop, has been in Scouts BSA for four years. She attended Scouting functions with her brother before joining. Now, she’ll be among the inaugural female leaders at the historically all-male event.
“I think it’s really cool that we get the opportunity to go out to National Jamboree,” she said.
Lee said the thing she’s looking forward to the most is “probably pushing some people in the mud.” She also said she wants to earn new merit badges and go zip-lining.
“It’s a very big privilege,” she said. “It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. We get to travel across the country and go do some fun things. … Scouting gives you great opportunities. You meet lots of people, and it’s a great way to learn life skills.”
The experience at Jamboree changes Scouts for the better, Doug Wiley said.
“They experience all of this high adventure and leadership on a new level, and when they come back here, they’re fired up,” he said. “They see new adventures in life and new ways to lead, and they bring that back to their local troops. All the enthusiasm just brings out a new level of Scouting in all the different youth.”