Longview vs. Lancaster Friday, November 19, 2021, in Mesquite. (Les Hassell/News-Journal Photo)

 LES HASSELL

It's Week 5 of the high school football season, and we've got possibly the area game of the year tonight at Lobo Stadium. Here are five things you need to know about tonight's schedule (and don't forget to go to etvarsity.com for a live scoreboard, stories and photos from tonight's games):

ALL EYES ON LOBO: Longview will put its No. 1 ranking (Class 5A, Division I) on the line when it plays host Lancaster. Additionally, the District 7-5A, Division I title will likely be on the line when the Lobos and Tigers meet.

Jacksonville vs Pine Tree
L'Marion Hunter runs the ball for Pine Tree, on Friday September 16, 2022, during their game with Jacksonville in Pirate Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

CHASING A VICTORY: Pine Tree is still looking for its first victory of the season, with the Pirates dropping a hard-fought 31-21 decision last week against Jacksonville. Tonight they're on the road in Marshall, which was overpowered last week by Carthage.

Sabine vs Spring Hill
Sabine vs Spring Hill, on Thursday August 25, 2022, in Panther Stadium. (Michael Cavazos/News-Journal Photo)

TOUGH ROAD DATE: Spring Hill will be in Tyler tonight for a battle with unbeaten Grace, which is coached by Tim Russell, who previously spent time in Longview at Pine Tree.

2022: Hallsville vs. Henderson
Hallsville quarterback Jace Mosely scores during the Bobcats' 49-35 victory over Henderson.

BIG ONE IN TEXARKANA: A pair of 3-1 squads will meet when Hallsville travels to face Texas High. Jace Moseley powers the Bobcats' offense, while Cody Reese is in control for the Tigers.

K.D. Bell
Carthage senior tight end K.D. hauls in a reception against Kilgore in both teams' season opener on Friday night in Carthage. Carthage defeated Kilgore 45-10.

STAYING PERFECT? Carthage and Whitehouse will be among the East Texas teams looking to remain perfect on the season. Whitehouse will be in Nacogdoches, while Carthage will face Bullard.

