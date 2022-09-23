It's Week 5 of the high school football season, and we've got possibly the area game of the year tonight at Lobo Stadium. Here are five things you need to know about tonight's schedule (and don't forget to go to etvarsity.com for a live scoreboard, stories and photos from tonight's games):
ALL EYES ON LOBO: Longview will put its No. 1 ranking (Class 5A, Division I) on the line when it plays host Lancaster. Additionally, the District 7-5A, Division I title will likely be on the line when the Lobos and Tigers meet.
CHASING A VICTORY: Pine Tree is still looking for its first victory of the season, with the Pirates dropping a hard-fought 31-21 decision last week against Jacksonville. Tonight they're on the road in Marshall, which was overpowered last week by Carthage.
TOUGH ROAD DATE: Spring Hill will be in Tyler tonight for a battle with unbeaten Grace, which is coached by Tim Russell, who previously spent time in Longview at Pine Tree.
BIG ONE IN TEXARKANA: A pair of 3-1 squads will meet when Hallsville travels to face Texas High. Jace Moseley powers the Bobcats' offense, while Cody Reese is in control for the Tigers.
STAYING PERFECT? Carthage and Whitehouse will be among the East Texas teams looking to remain perfect on the season. Whitehouse will be in Nacogdoches, while Carthage will face Bullard.