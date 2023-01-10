The Longview ISD Board of Trustees honored 2021 Longview High School graduate Cooper Mayes on Monday for receiving the American FFA Degree.
Currently a sophomore at Texas A&M in the Animal Science program, Mayes received the degree from the national organization for outstanding achievement in agriculture business, production, processing or service programs.
Dr. Gary Krueger, Executive Director of Longview Educates and Prospers (LEAP), said the American FFA Degree is awarded to members "who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences."
"This accomplishment is a testament to this young man and his family's belief in bettering goodwill to man and society, and also his agriculture teachers for promoting Agriculture Education," he said. "Of the 850,000 FFA members last year, less than 1 percent of members attain this level of achievement."
One of the organization’s highest honors, the American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year. Eligible members must have earned and productively invested $10,000 through a supervised agricultural experience program in which they start, own or hold a professional position in an existing agriculture enterprise.
Recipients must also complete 50 hours of community service and demonstrate outstanding leadership abilities and civic involvement.
"Like so many of our programs here at Longview ISD, or Future Farmers of America students continue to perform at the highest levels," said Superintendent James Wilcox. "Not just during their time here, but as they continue their careers and educational goals. It's certainly no surprise to see Cooper receive this award, and LISD remains proud of his excellent work in the field of agriculture."