Longview ISD’s Foster Middle School honored veterans on Thursday with a special drive-thru lunch.
Veterans took home a hot plate of mashed potatoes, chicken, dressing and vegetables made by cafeteria staff. They also were given hand-written letters by students.
Marialis Estrada, a Foster Middle School eighth-grader, volunteered to welcome the veterans. Estrada said she was honored to thank each personally and show her gratitude.
“I am just honored to be able to do it in person instead of having to do it online. Then they get to see how we get to represent them with the flags. It’s just a really good experience,” she said. “It makes me feel good about myself because I get to know more about what is going on with their lives and what happened when they were fighting or serving for us.”
Junior ROTC cadets took part in the event by holding flags of each military branch.
Henry Jackson, JROTC instructor at Foster, said this is the second time the school has held the event and said he was happy to bring it back for the community.
“I think it's great what the school is doing to honor veterans, but not only those in the community but the ones throughout East Texas. They have an opportunity to share a meal and see the kids, so they can tell them how proud they are of them and what they’ve done,” Jackson said.